Tony Evers issues new statewide mask order after GOP votes to strike current measure down

If the state mask mandate is eliminated, local orders, such as those in Madison and Milwaukee, would remain in effect. Dane County’s local order requires everyone age 5 and older to wear a mask when indoors outside their own home, with some exceptions.

COVID relief

The Assembly on Thursday also passed the latest version of coronavirus relief legislation that has ping-ponged back and forth between both GOP-led chambers for a month. The Senate plans to take up the legislation at 11 a.m. Friday in extraordinary session to prevent the state from losing any federal COVID-19 aid and send it to Evers, who could veto the whole package for including measures the governor has described as “poison pills.”

Assembly Republicans also sent Evers a letter asking the Democratic governor to submit to the GOP-led Legislature limited mask rules that would apply to places such as schools, nursing homes and prisons.

But that proposal appeared unlikely even before the Assembly voted to strike down the emergency order, as Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, who co-chairs the state’s joint rules committee that would take up such rules, said he does not support the Assembly Republicans’ suggestion to have Evers submit limited mask rules.