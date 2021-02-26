Tony Evers issues another 13 pardons

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday announced he has granted another 13 pardons to Wisconsin offenders, bringing the total number of pardons issued during his term in office to 157.
Under Wisconsin law, governors have the power to pardon individuals convicted of crimes. A pardon serves as an official act of forgiveness that restores some of the rights of convicted felons, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office as well as maintain certain professional licenses. Pardons, however, do not result in the expungement of the crime.
People accused of a Wisconsin felony may apply for a pardon if they completed their sentence at least five years ago and haven't committed any new crimes. Individuals currently required to register on the sex offender registry are ineligible for a pardon.
Evers issuance of pardons throughout his tenure stands in stark contrast to his predecessor, former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who issued no pardons during his eight years as governor.
"Through a pardon, an individual is given the opportunity to make amends and give back to their community and our state," Evers said. "It continues to be extraordinary listening to the stories of so many who have paid their debt and deserve a second chance. Today, I am glad to be able to grant these 13 pardons."
Many of the pardons Evers announced on Friday are for people who committed drug offenses or theft.
Among those pardoned include Brenton Bach, who in his early twenties sold marijuana to a friend working as an undercover informant. He now lives in Mount Horeb and wants to start a career path in coding.
Another pardon recipient is Samuel Cantrall, now in his 50s, who with a friend committed a series of thefts, burglaries and property damage. He now lives in Bloomer and has maintained employment in construction and manufacturing.
Keshia Christian ended up selling an illegal substance to help support her family when she was a single mother of five. She now lives in West Bend and wants to open her own family business.
Other recipients are: Tamarr Dedrick; Steven Lemke; Lillion McElwee; Richard Meidl; Joshueh Schneider; Teresa Scholtz; Gordon Schulties; Thomas Simonsen; Tyson Willis; and Anthony Zimdars.
The Governor's Pardon Advisory Board reviews eligible pardon applications and makes recommendations to the governor on who to pardon. The board's next meeting is on March 12.
JOE LUNARDI, ESPN
Current: Five seed, facing Belmont
Last week: Five seed
The Badgers haven’t dropped in Lunardi’s projections in weeks, but they have dropped from the top of his five-seed line. UW’s matchup with Purdue next week will be pivotal — Lunardi lists the Badgers as the No. 18 overall seed and Purdue at No. 19.
JERRY PALM, CBS
Current: Seven seed, facing Western Kentucky
Last week: Six seed
UW’s inability to post a signature win in the conference season thus far has led to it sliding down Palm’s bracket.
The Badgers could climb back up with a win over the next two weeks and/or in the conference tournament.
MIKE DECOURCY, SPORTING NEWS/FOX
Current: Six seed, facing Xavier
Last week: Six seed
DeCourcy hasn’t moved the Badgers down much, citing their wins over mid-tier Big Ten teams like Indiana and Maryland.
UW is among nine Big Ten teams in his projected bracket.
ANDY KATZ, NCAA
Current: Five seed, facing Belmont
Last week: Five seed
Katz kept the Badgers on the five line, again on par with Purdue.
In Katz’s breakdown, the Big Ten will have 10 teams in the tournament. UW has wins over four of them — Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota and Rutgers. UW has chances to increase that number to seven in the regular season, and it could have rematches with Ohio State and Michigan in the conference tournament.
NET RANKINGS, QUADRANT WINS
UW was No. 20 in the NET rankings Tuesday, down one spot from last week.
The NET Rankings replaced RPI as the key evaluator for teams during the season and for the process of tournament selection.
Here’s a primer on how the NET Rankings are calculated:
The NET Rankings are used to determine in which quadrant a game falls for a team. This gives teams credit for playing, and beating, strong opponents, especially on the road. The breakdown is as follows:
Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75
Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135
Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240
Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353
UW is 3-7 in Quadrant 1 games, 6-1 in Quadrant 2 games, and 7-0 combined in Quadrant 3 and 4 games. All three of the Badgers’ remaining games will be Quadrant 1 games.