Democratic Gov. Tony Evers Thursday marked the official start of the state budget season by delivering a sweeping set of proposals that would usher in a dramatic departure from his predecessor.
Evers' $83 billion budget would undo several marquee initiatives passed under eight years of Republican rule, including parts of December's lame-duck law, and introduce a barrage of measures embraced by progressives across the nation. The governor's budget initiatives would also seek to fund what Democrats have criticized as long-neglected areas, such as funding for the state's roads and public schools.
"At the end of the day, our budget is about putting people first," Evers said. "It’s about creating a Wisconsin that works for everyone — a Wisconsin for us. This isn’t the Tony Evers budget, the Democratic budget, the speaker’s budget, or the Republican budget — this is the people’s budget. And it’s one that we crafted together."
By including several measures Republican leaders have already said are non-starters, the new governor may be setting up his proposals for an early rejection.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, previously said he'd scrap a budget built on Medicaid funding or tax increases, such as the one Evers and Democrats have already proposed to fund their middle class tax cut.
"If (Evers) starts with a massive tax increase, well, that means his entire budget is built on a house of sand," Vos said. "So we'll have to sweep it away, and start all over with what we have said, which is we're not going to raise taxes."
Evers' budget proposal, a document that reflects his policy priorities and will set up the state for what could likely be a nasty showdown with Republicans, is more tempered particularly with regard to adult corrections. Evers during the campaign called for halving the state's prison population, but his budget is absent any major initiative that would accomplish that end.
Evers is going ahead full throttle elsewhere by embracing a long list of liberal policies that are all but guaranteed to go nowhere with legislative Republicans. In a nod to economic progressives, the governor is seeking to increase the state's minimum wage from its current $7.25 per hour to $9 by 2021. He previously announced he would seek to decriminalize marijuana and legalize it for medical use.
Evers' budget would roll back actions taken under former Gov. Scott Walker by eliminating the state's so-called "right to work" law Democrats have criticized as being anti-union and would seek to restore prevailing wage laws for state and local projects to, in the governor's view, ensure workers are not underpaid relative to others. He would also roll back some work requirements championed by Republicans for Medicaid and food stamps.
After two weeks of rolling out budget initiatives, Evers had left unanswered one big question: how he'd seek to fund the state's transportation system. On Thursday he proposed to raise the gas tax by 8 cents per gallon and simultaneously eliminate the state's minimum markup law to provide an influx of about $608 million over the two-year budget for the state's roads.
The governor's office claims the elimination of the fuel markup law, which prevents the price of gas from going too low, would mean drivers would actually save money: 14 cents per gallon at today's gas prices.
The transportation plan, however, would also raise the heavy vehicle registration fee and title fees, as well as activate the hybrid vehicle surcharge fee. And it would reinstate regular inflationary increases in the gas tax starting next year.
In a move snubbing Republicans, Evers would also seek to nullify most major provisions of the GOP's lame-duck law passed in December by restoring the attorney general's ability to settle and withdraw from lawsuits without the Legislature's approval, which would allow Attorney General Josh Kaul to remove the state from a multi-state suit challenging the Affordable Care Act. It would also undo changes the lame duck law made to the state's voter ID laws by generally making it easier for students to receive and use university or technical college-issued voter IDs.
And in a proposal that is sure to receive push back from Republicans, the governor wants to make immigrants in the country illegally eligible for driver's licenses and ID cards, and would also facilitate automatic voter registration.
The governor announced previously he would seek to take federal dollars to expand Medicaid to a now estimated 82,000 Wisconsinites that would save the state about $325 million. On top of that, he is aiming to invest more than $100 million to increase the amount of funding hospitals receive to account for the increase in services under the expansion.
The spending increases proposed under Evers' plan associated a middle-class tax cut and the list of other proposals, about $6 billion, would be paid for by a few major tax increases totaling about $551 million. As previously announced, Evers wants to roll back a tax credit for manufacturers that would generate about $517 million in revenue over the two-year budget cycle.
Evers additionally wants to limit a tax benefit for capital gains accrued to only those taxpayers making less than $100,000 individually or $150,000 for joint filers, generating about $505 million over the biennium. He is also seeking to make Wisconsin better conform with federal tax code, which is estimated to generate about $362 million over the two-year budget cycle.