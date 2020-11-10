Tony Evers, in prime time speech, announces new COVID-19 order advising Wisconsinites to stay home

In a rare prime-time speech. Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday announced a new executive order advising Wisconsinites to stay home in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin that has killed more than 2,300 people.
The address, which is streaming on the governor's YouTube and Facebook accounts at 6:05 p.m., marks Evers' first statewide address since taking office — outside of regularly scheduled events like the State of the State address in January.
During the speech Evers announced another executive order to help mitigate the virus, but it doesn't include any added restrictions. Rather, the order advises Wisconsinites to stay home, urges precautions people should take if they have to leave their home, and encourages businesses to take additional steps to protect workers, customers and the surrounding community.
"Wisconsin, this is serious," Evers said. "The crisis is urgent."
As of Monday, the pandemic has infected more than 271,000 people across the state and killed 2,329, according to the state Department of Health Services.
On Tuesday, the state reported an additional 7,073 positive COVID-19 cases and 66 additional deaths.
In remarks shared with the media ahead of tonight speech, Evers called for unity and working together in the fight against the virus.
"A global pandemic—coupled with economic uncertainty and another election season—has shaken our patience, our empathy, and our compassion for one another," Evers said. "Our optimism has been battered, our resilience strained, and our character tested. But now, as we put the election behind us, we are called upon to remember the things that unite us—and that includes the struggles that we share."
The Evers administration shared estimates from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation that the state's COVID-19 death toll may reach 5,000 people by Jan. 1 if not further actions are taken to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Evers said the further uncontrolled spread of the virus is a setback for the economic recovery and will prolong the suffering of bars, restaurants, small businesses, families and farmers.
Specifically, Evers' new executive order urges individuals to stay at home as much as possible and only go out when necessary, such as to go to work, pick up groceries or refill prescriptions.
The order advises that when going out, people should avoid gatherings of any size between individuals who are not members of the same living unit or household, to the extent possible. It also advises precautions health officials have repeated for months: maintain physical distancing of at least six feet between people who aren't members of the same household; wash hands often; cover coughs; frequently clean surfaces; and wear a face covering.
People who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should take further precautions, such as not going to work or school, wearing a face covering in public, getting tested for COVID-19 and following local health official directives if you test positive.
Businesses are strongly encouraged to limit the amount of staff and customers in offices, facilities and stores, and facilitate remote work whenever possible.
Businesses are also advised to require masks; use online or phone meetings; comply with social distancing; increase airflow and conduct necessary in-person meetings in large open spaces; adopt policies to prevent staff from entering the premises with COVID-19 symptoms;
Wisconsin is reporting an average of 5,639 new COVID-19 cases each day, more than eight times the rate from early September, when the state became one of the nation’s coronavirus hotspots. Most people who get infected don’t require hospital care, but those who do have sent hospitalizations soaring to 1,860 coronavirus patients statewide as of Sunday, up from 275 in early September.
This story will be updated.
