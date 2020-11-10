Tony Evers, in prime time speech, announces new COVID-19 order advising Wisconsinites to stay home

In remarks shared with the media ahead of tonight speech, Evers called for unity and working together in the fight against the virus.

"A global pandemic—coupled with economic uncertainty and another election season—has shaken our patience, our empathy, and our compassion for one another," Evers said. "Our optimism has been battered, our resilience strained, and our character tested. But now, as we put the election behind us, we are called upon to remember the things that unite us—and that includes the struggles that we share."

The Evers administration shared estimates from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation that the state's COVID-19 death toll may reach 5,000 people by Jan. 1 if not further actions are taken to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Evers said the further uncontrolled spread of the virus is a setback for the economic recovery and will prolong the suffering of bars, restaurants, small businesses, families and farmers.

Specifically, Evers' new executive order urges individuals to stay at home as much as possible and only go out when necessary, such as to go to work, pick up groceries or refill prescriptions.