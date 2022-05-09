Tony Evers' health equity council recommendations draw Republican ire

Republicans are criticizing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers over recommendations issued May 2 by a group he convened to address health disparities, which they say prioritizes partisan issues and ignores matters that affect all Wisconsinites, like inflation, crime and education.

Evers created the Health Equity Council though an executive order in March 2019. In the group's final recommendations list released last week it called for the state to mitigate health disparities by creating an Interagency Council on Transgender Health and Safety, an Office of Environmental Justice and implement a guaranteed income pilot program for disadvantaged communities.

Republican Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Anna Kelly called the effort cynical and dishonest, "trying to make the extreme left-wing agenda for big government and social engineering more palatable by trying to pass it off as health care."

"While Democrats push for taxpayer-funded offices for ‘transgender health and safety,' ‘environmental justice,’ and government handouts, Republicans are focused on uplifting all Wisconsinites by lowering costs, prioritizing public safety, and giving parents a voice in our education system," Kelly said.

But Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback said fixing health disparities and addressing inflation and crime aren't mutually exclusive, and she said Evers is doing all three.

For example, Evers provided $50 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to police agencies across the state, the state public defender's office and other agencies to mitigate public safety issues and address workforce shortages. That was after he set aside $45 million in October to support crime victims and bolster violence prevention efforts.

As far as inflation goes, Evers called for the Legislature to convene in a special session and pass legislation to provide $150 checks to Wisconsinites to alleviate some pressure from rising costs. But Republicans called the effort meaningless in the long term and adjourned the special session almost immediately after it began. Additionally, the state's 2021-23 biennial budget that Evers signed includes over $2 billion in income tax cuts. But Republicans have criticized Evers — who had initially called for $1 billion in tax increases, mostly on the wealthy and businesses — for taking credit for cuts they added thanks to record surplus projections.

Evers established the Governor's Health Equity Council council in March 2019 to "improve health outcomes and reduce disparities," he said. It includes over 30 members, including Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Department of Health Services Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake.

In his executive order establishing the council, Evers cited that Wisconsin was issued a "D" grade for health disparities in 2016 by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. In that report, researchers highlighted disproportionate fatality rates among Black and Native American infants, children, young adults, working age adults and older adults.

The 20 recommendations aren't binding. But the council suggests, for example, that the transgender health and safety council would provide "trainings, technical support, analysis, and recommendations to address the unique health and social needs of transgender persons." The environmental justice office would design and advise on "inclusive and equitable climate policies," the recommendation states.

Other council recommendations include creating a tax credit for employers who employ formerly incarcerated individuals, providing an initial payment to all babies born in the state and establishing the Health Equity Council permanently through a statute.

“These proposals, if enacted, will have significant positive effects on our ability as a state to combat historic and pervasive health disparities across race, economic status, education, geographic location, and history of incarceration," read a statement by council chair Gina Green-Harris, who directs the Center for Community Engagement and Health Partnerships at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

Rick Esenberg, president of the conservative group Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which has actively opposed efforts to address racial disparities through programs that benefit one racial group over another, also voiced skepticism about the effort.

"The order creating the council does not itself do anything, but its rhetoric suggests both a skepticism of individual agency and support for programs that treat persons differently based on race," he said. "We'll be monitoring it closely."

