Gov. Tony Evers has unveiled a plan to meet his campaign pledge to revamp the state's income-tax code by cutting taxes for working- and middle-class filers while capping a tax break for large manufacturers.
The news from the governor and legislative Democrats came shortly GOP lawmakers touted their competing plan for a middle-class tax cut paid for with state reserve funds -- slated for a vote in the full Assembly as soon as next week.
State Assembly and Senate committees held a joint public hearing on the GOP proposal Tuesday at the state Capitol. Its lead sponsor, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, hailed the plan while calling Evers' proposal to cap the manufacturing tax credit a "poison pill" for Republicans.
“We are not going to raise taxes -- period. We are not going to raise taxes especially on our job creators when we have a huge budget surplus," Vos said.
The GOP tax cut is similar to a middle-class tax cut Evers proposed during the campaign, giving an average income-tax cut of $170 to about 2 million tax filers, most of them middle class.
But it differs from Evers' in how it is financed. Assembly Republicans want to use one-time state surplus funds to fund their plan, while Evers wants to fund part of his by capping the manufacturing credit.
Evers said Tuesday that “I cannot support a plan that has no plan for funding in the future."
"Our plan is better," Evers said. "It utilizes circumstances that would allow us to cut those taxes and have that cut be permanent going forward.”
The Evers plan would reduce state revenue by about $892 million over the next budget cycle for two tax reduction proposals, but more than half of that would be paid for by rolling back the state's manufacturing credit by about $518 million, meaning the cost of the credit to the state would be around $374 million over the biennium.
The Democratic plan would not roll back tax credits for farmers.
The plan would:
- Create a new 10-percent nonrefundable tax credit for single filers making less than $80,000 and for married-joint filers making less than $125,000.
- Expand the state Earned Income Tax Credit, which applies to low-income working filers, for families with one or two children.
- Cap the state Manufacturing and Agriculture Tax Credit at $300,000 of annual income for manufacturers only. The cap would not apply to agricultural producers.
The average filer under the plan would see a tax cut of $225, according to Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison.
Democrats, who have slammed Republicans for planning to use the state's budget surplus to pay for their tax plan, did not immediately say how they would pay for theirs.
Rep. Daniel Riemer, D-Milwaukee, said Democrats hope to take up the tax cut during the budget process where they can balance the expense with other priorities, such as potential Medicaid expansion, which would provide increased federal funding.
The Assembly GOP plan, meanwhile, would increase the standard deduction on the state income tax effective in 2020.
Vos said last month that he wants to advance the plan independently from the state budget. But it's much more likely the debate will occur as part of the state budget that would take effect July 1.
Evers plans to unveil his state budget proposal Feb. 28.
Also Tuesday, Evers said he thinks the embattled Democratic governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam, should resign.
Northam faces broad pressure from his party to step down after the emergence of a photo on his 1984 medical school yearbook page of someone in blackface and another person in a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe. Northam first apologized for the picture, acknowledging he was in the photo. A day later he took it back, telling reporters he was certain it wasn't him in the photo -- but admitting he wore blackface decades ago to look like Michael Jackson for a dance contest.
"I don't know anybody that could agree with what he did, but I can't imagine how he could govern under these circumstances," Evers said.
Evers also confirmed what his chief of staff, Maggie Gau, revealed last week: that his plan for the next state budget will close the so-called "dark store loophole" -- a controversial process by which big-box retail stores lower their property-tax bills.