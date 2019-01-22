Gov. Tony Evers, in his first State of the State Address Tuesday, plans to call on Republicans who control the Legislature to work with him on the next state budget instead of crafting their own.
Evers also will extol the Wisconsin Idea, the guiding principle for the University of Wisconsin System that former Gov. Scott Walker tried but failed to alter, according to speech excerpts released by the governor's office Tuesday afternoon.
The State of the State excerpts were released hours before he was set to address lawmakers at 7 p.m. at the state Capitol.
Evers' comments about the budget appear to be responding to Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, who said earlier this month he expects Republican lawmakers to craft their own budget instead of working from what the governor proposes, as typically occurs.
"I expect legislation arriving on my desk will be passed with broad support and in the spirit of bipartisanship," Evers was set to say. "That means instead of taking up an entirely new budget of its own, I expect the Legislature to take up the budget I crafted by and with the people of our state."
The Wisconsin Idea is the long-held belief that the mission of the state’s public higher-education system extends beyond the classroom and into all communities of the state.
"We are a state forged by the Wisconsin Idea — the notion that education informs our public policy and that knowledge should embrace the communities we're called to serve," Evers was set to say.
Evers also is expected to re-affirm his call for the state to fund two-thirds of school-funding costs and to urge lawmakers to seek compromise.
"Given the challenges we face, I expect the Legislature will focus on these important priorities instead of being distracted by division and preventing us from working together to get things done," Evers was set to say.
Evers also will recognize a special guest at the address: UW-Madison band director Mike Leckrone.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, addressing reporters Thursday afternoon, said the robust economy creates opportunities for compromise with Evers on topics including increased school funding and tax cuts.
Vos said he'll be disappointed if Evers "picks the tone of partisan rhetoric and divisive issues."
"If you'll notice the rhetoric that we are using, we are not focusing on every single hot-button issue that perhaps people in our base want us to focus on. We're attempting to find the middle ground," Vos said. "My hope is he would echo that."