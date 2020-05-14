Tony Evers, GOP lawmakers begin conversations on new, more lenient COVID-19 rules

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-led Legislature say it's unlikely the state will shut down businesses that have or plan to reopen following Wednesday's court ruling against the governor's "safer at home" order.

As a patchwork of county orders crop up across Wisconsin, it remains uncertain what a statewide COVID-19 plan might entail. What's known is there's little interest among GOP leaders to return to Evers' stay-at-home order, which closed some businesses and limited services at others in an effort to minimize spread of the virus.

"The Badger Bounce Back Plan and any other plan that might have been out there that was a transition from the full shutdown to opening businesses up, that's behind us now, that's over with — the court resolved that," Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said following a Thursday meeting with Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.

During a media call with reporters, Evers expressed frustration with the court ruling, but also said he doubts the state will return to any sort of rule that comes close to the "safer at home" order or Badger Bounce Back Plan, which included gating criteria for a slow reopening of the economy.

"The Supreme Court made it clear, this is not our gig," Evers said.