Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday that the state's deal with electronics maker Foxconn may need to be "downsized" due to its changing plans, and that the company is unlikely to employ 13,000 in Wisconsin as it has said it could.
The comments swiftly rippled through the state Capitol, with Republican legislative leaders accusing Evers of potentially reneging on the state's commitment to Foxconn.
Evers said he will be working with Foxconn and the state's economic-development agency, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., "to figure out how a new set of parameters should be negotiated."
“The present contract deals with a situation that no longer exists, so it's our goal to make sure the taxpayers are protected and environmental standards are protected," Evers said. "We believe that we need to take a look at that contract and see if it needs to be downsized as a result."
Evers said it's "premature" to say what changes to the state's contract with Foxconn might be reached.
The contract calls for the state to provide incentives totaling as much as $3 billion over 15 years if Foxconn reaches the 13,000-employee benchmark and makes a $10 billion capital investment in the state.
Foxconn announced last month that it will start construction this summer at its site in Mount Pleasant, near Racine, on a so-called “Gen 6” facility to manufacture liquid crystal display, or LCD, screens. Such a facility typically produces screens for devices such as mobile phones or tablets.
The state's contract with Foxconn defines its Wisconsin project as including a “Gen 10.5” facility, or one that typically produces larger TV-sized screens.
Evers said Foxconn's changes to its plans for Wisconsin make the 13,000-employee-benchmark an "unrealistic expectation."
"So 13,000 people as Foxconn employees is probably difficult for me to imagine right now," Evers said.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said in a statement that Evers' comments complete "the original narrative that the governor has wanted to undermine (WEDC) from day one."
"If the state is willing to renege on its commitment to Foxconn and open up a contract without agreement by both parties, then what guarantee can Wisconsin make to any other company that wants to expand here?” Fitzgerald said.
The state’s contract with Foxconn permits the company to claim as much as $1.35 billion in refundable state tax credits over 15 years, starting this year, for 15 percent of money it spends on capital investment such as facility construction.
Foxconn also may claim as much as $1.5 billion over 15 years for 17 percent of what it spends on salaries for jobs created in Wisconsin. The credits are not paid to the company unless the capital investment or job creation occurs.
Confusion swirled around the project earlier this year after news reports suggested Foxconn was shifting focus from a blue-collar manufacturing operation to a white-collar research and development facility because it couldn’t competitively manufacture TV screens in the U.S. T
Then Foxconn said in February that it would build a Gen 6 manufacturing facility in Mount Pleasant after President Donald Trump intervened with a personal phone call to the company's CEO, Terry Gou.