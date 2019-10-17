Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday announced the creation of a task force to tackle climate change.
The task force, which Evers established through executive order, is meant to advise him to on how to address the consequences of climate change in the state.
"For too long we've been ignoring science, and frankly, we can't afford to do it any longer," Evers said in a statement. "It’s time for us to deliver on the promise to our kids that we’re leaving them a better life and world than the one we inherited."
The task force is composed of more than 30 members, including Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes, Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole, Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary Brad Pfaff and Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman.
It also includes members of the Legislature, as well as leaders in business, agriculture, higher education and climate activism.
The task force will deliver policy recommendations to the governor by August 2020.