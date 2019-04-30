Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed his first bill into law on Tuesday; the measure strikes the term "mental retardation" from state administrative code.
The first bill to become law during Evers' tenure had bipartisan support but was a source of tension between the governor and Republicans, who accused Evers of trying to take credit for an initiative they led.
Evers in March signed an executive order directing state agencies to replace the terms "mentally retarded" and "mental retardation" with "intellectual disability," and replacing "handicapped" with "disabled."
That was after Republicans introduced their bill earlier this year to immediately replace the phrase "mental retardation" and similar phrases with "intellectual disability" in administrative code governing the state Public Service Commission and departments of Health Services, Children and Families, Safety and Professional Services, and Workforce Development. The bill was introduced in the Assembly by Rep. John Jagler, R-Watertown, and in the Senate by Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau.
While Evers' executive order covers more ground by mandating all agencies review their administrative code, a future governor could rescind the order, although that is unlikely.
Republicans, on the day both houses of the Legislature passed the bill, slammed Evers for failing to work with them on a bipartisan issue and calling his executive order a "political stunt."
Evers dismissed those accusations, arguing he felt the issue was important enough to move quickly.
The GOP bill Evers signed Tuesday is similar to legislation former Republican Gov. Scott Walker signed in 2012 removing "mental retardation" from state law.
"Everyone deserves to be treated with kindness and dignity, empathy and respect every day," Evers said during the bill signing. "That includes making sure our laws and codes that govern our state reflect those values."
Proponents of the new law say it removes outdated and hurtful language and allows for administrative code to reflect respect for people with disabilities.