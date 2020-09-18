Tony Evers firing DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman over unemployment claim backlog

Evers has grown increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress on unemployment backlogs despite the hiring of more staff. Evers has selected Department of Corrections Deputy Secretary ​Amy Pechacek to lead the transition until a new secretary is appointed.

"We have continued to add additional state resources to support the DWD, but it is clear that we must have change if we are going to address these problems to get folks their benefits faster," Evers said. "I am confident Deputy Secretary Pechacek has the leadership and skillsets we need to begin to identify solutions to these issues and to get to work making sure folks across our state can get the resources they need. I appreciate Secretary Frostman’s service to our state and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Top Republicans, who have long criticized the Evers' administration's handling of unemployment claim backlogs, were skeptical of Frostman's firing.

"This should have happened months ago if (Gov. Evers) was actually engaged with what is happening at (the DWD)," said Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, who serves as co-chairman of the state's budget writing committee. "The big question is will anything actually change or is this a desperate move by (Evers) to seem like he is trying to fix the UI backlog."