Tony Evers files federal complaint over Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shortfall

After an expected decline in the amount of Pfizer vaccine Wisconsin will receive from the federal government, Gov. Tony Evers is calling foul.
In a statement Friday, Evers said the state will be receiving 35,100 doses of the vaccine, while this week 49,727 doses were made available. Officials have said that the amount of doses were supposed to increase week-by-week.
“This is unacceptable. Wisconsin citizens deserve the vaccine the federal government promised,” Evers said. “Our healthcare workers and long-term care residents need this vaccine that is ready and available. We call on the federal government to send us more vaccine without delay.”
It was unclear what was behind the reduction, which is occurring nationally. U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Wednesday blamed the shortfall on production problems. But the company says it has millions of doses in storage and is ready to ship once the U.S. government asks for them.
State health officials also have complained that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is overseeing shipments of the vaccine, has been opaque in informing the state about future allocations, hampering planning for distribution.
“Currently, the federal government informs states of their allocation late in the week for the next week’s shipment,” Evers’ statement says. ”Planning logistics and allocation with only a few days’ notice at a time makes the work incredibly challenging and forecasting timelines impossible. Hospitals and clinics have been anxiously awaiting these doses to help protect their staff that are providing care to Wisconsin residents.”
Earlier this month, Evers called on the federal government to give special consideration to Wisconsin because of alarmingly high case numbers and deaths from COVID-19, and because Republican moves to thwart efforts like stay-at-home orders, bar and restaurant capacity limits and mask mandates have left the state unable to enact mitigation efforts.
The number of daily cases has since dropped off, with the seven-day average at 3,102, down from a high of 6,536 on Nov. 18. On Friday, 3,235 cases were added to the total. The number of deaths, however, remains high, with 60 reported Friday. So far, 4,315 people in Wisconsin have died from the disease.
On Thursday, there were 1,363 people hospitalized because of COVID-19 infection, down from a high of 2,277 on Nov. 16. But Evers said 17 counties are still seeing critically high infection rates, and 36% of state hospitals are anticipating critical staffing shortages in the coming week.
Additional doses of vaccine are expected for the state next week, pending expected Federal Drug Administration approval of a vaccine from drug maker Moderna. The state anticipates delivery of 101,000 doses of that drug. Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, which has to be stored in ultra-cold freezers, the Moderna vaccine can be shipped directly to those administering the vaccine.
The state is storing the Pfizer vaccine at eight “hubs” in the state that have the required freezer capacity, among them UW Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, which this week started injecting frontline healthcare workers, who are first in line for the vaccine. Some of those doses will be shipped to vaccination sites around the state.
The Moderna vaccine is considered to be more suited for rural areas where the Pfizer vaccine can’t easily be shipped. It will also be used at nursing homes, where pharmacies have contracted to deliver the vaccines on-site. That effort is expected to begin at the end of this month.