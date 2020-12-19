Tony Evers files federal complaint over Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shortfall

After an expected decline in the amount of Pfizer vaccine Wisconsin will receive from the federal government, Gov. Tony Evers is calling foul.

In a statement Friday, Evers said the state will be receiving 35,100 doses of the vaccine, while this week 49,727 doses were made available. Officials have said that the amount of doses were supposed to increase week-by-week.

“This is unacceptable. Wisconsin citizens deserve the vaccine the federal government promised,” Evers said. “Our healthcare workers and long-term care residents need this vaccine that is ready and available. We call on the federal government to send us more vaccine without delay.”

It was unclear what was behind the reduction, which is occurring nationally. U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Wednesday blamed the shortfall on production problems. But the company says it has millions of doses in storage and is ready to ship once the U.S. government asks for them.

State health officials also have complained that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is overseeing shipments of the vaccine, has been opaque in informing the state about future allocations, hampering planning for distribution.