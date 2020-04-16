Tony Evers extends order to shutdown nonessential businesses to May 26, with some relaxed restrictions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Tony Evers has extended the state’s order to shutdown nonessential businesses through Memorial Day weekend — with some relaxed restrictions allowing some businesses to reopen or provide limited services.

The order also closes public and private schools through the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

"We aren't out of the woods just yet,” Evers said in a statement. “As I've said all along, we are going to rely on the science and public health experts to guide us through this challenge. So, as we extend Safer at Home, I need all of you to continue doing the good work you've been doing so we can keep our families, our neighbors, and our communities safe, and get through this storm together.”

Evers extension drew almost immediate criticism from some state Republicans who have been calling on the governor for a plan to reopen the economy.