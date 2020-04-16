Tony Evers extends order to shut down nonessential businesses to May 26, with some relaxed restrictions

Gov. Tony Evers has extended the state’s order to shut down nonessential businesses through Memorial Day weekend — with some relaxed restrictions allowing some businesses to reopen or provide limited services.
The order also closes public and private school buildings through the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
"We aren't out of the woods just yet,” Evers said in a statement. “As I've said all along, we are going to rely on the science and public health experts to guide us through this challenge. So, as we extend Safer at Home, I need all of you to continue doing the good work you've been doing so we can keep our families, our neighbors, and our communities safe, and get through this storm together.”
Evers extension drew almost immediate criticism from some state Republicans who have been calling on the governor for a plan to reopen the economy.
“The Governor’s actions today cross the boundary from chaotic and arbitrary to lawlessness,” Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Gibson, said in a statement. “State law is clear. The Governor cannot extend his emergency authority beyond 60 days without the consent and approval of the Legislature. Nor can he use a secretary or administrative officer to subvert the legal requirement of legislative approval. The people of Wisconsin elect a Governor to execute the laws, not to disregard the laws and act like a king."
Evers’ public health emergency can remain in effect until May 11. After that, any extension would require support from the Legislature. Evers requested last month in his proposed legislative package that lawmakers extend the statewide public health emergency indefinitely until it is revoked by the Legislature.
However, officials with Evers’ office said the “safer at home” order exists independently of the public health emergency and falls under the Department of Health Services’ authority to respond to communicable diseases.
With the extension, the order will remain in place until May 26 — with the new changes going into effect on April 24.
However, Evers reminded residents that when the order does lift, it will be gradual and over time.
"We can’t think of this like flipping a light switch, it’s like turning a dial," Evers said.
The new order eases restrictions on some businesses, including allowing curb-side pick-up at libraries, reopening of golf courses, although club houses and pro shops must remain closed, and arts and crafts stores can offer curb-side pick-up of materials used to make face masks or other protective equipment.
In addition, businesses deemed nonessential in Evers' previous order are allowed to provide minimum basic operations, including making deliveries and offering curb-side pick-up. Optional lawn care and construction operations also are permitted under the new order.
Evers' announcement comes three weeks after he implemented the "safer at home" order, which was originally slated to conclude on April 24. The order closed down nonessential businesses across the state, while exempting a wide range of employers, from farms and factories to grocery stores and retailers that supply those working from home.
“The governor’s order will protect Wisconsin lives,” Ron Martin, president of the Wisconsin Education Association Council said in a statement. “Pressure from powerful interests to back away from safety hasn’t swayed Governor Evers’ moral compass to do what’s right. He is a courageous leader in difficult times. Nothing is more important than the health of our students, our public health heroes and everyone in our communities."
Also on Thursday, Evers joined six other Midwest governors, including those in Minnesota and Illinois, to announce a partnership to reopen the economy.
In a joint statement, the governors said they will focus on sustained control of the rate of new infections, an enhanced ability to test and trace the virus, sufficient health care capacity and social distancing practices in the workplace as key factors to address when determining the best time to reopen the states' economies.
Last week, Evers expanded closures to include 40 state parks and recreational areas due to crowds, litter and vandalism. Under the new order, local health officials can close down local parks and open spaces if it becomes difficult to maintain social distancing requirements.
In a Wednesday letter to President Donald Trump, Evers and governors in Michigan and Pennsylvania asked Trump's administration to work quickly to provide states with $500 billion in stabilization funds to replace lost revenue caused by the disease, which has killed 182 people and sickened more than 3,700 in Wisconsin.
In the letter, Evers estimated COVID-19 to cause more than $2 billion in lost state revenue. He also noted the "major job losses," caused by the disease, which he estimated at roughly 15% of the state's workforce.
"This significant revenue shortfall will damage the state’s ability to respond to the economic crisis faced by our workers and businesses," Evers said in the letter.
Trump signed a $2 trillion federal stimulus package late last month, which includes more than $2 billion for Wisconsin.
Within Wisconsin, tensions have been rising since Evers first ordered nonessential services to shut down last month, with some Wisconsinites calling on the governor to reopen businesses.
A Facebook group titled "Wisconsin Freedom Rally" calls for residents to amass at the state Capitol on April 24 to call for an end to the order. As of Thursday, more than 700 people had indicated they planned to attend.
Similar rallies have taken place in Michigan and Ohio this week.
However, Evers and state health officials cautioned that reopening the state will not happen all at once, but rather gradually over time.
“Before we lift Safer at Home, the steps of testing and more robust public health measures must be in place,” Andrea Palm, Department of Health Services secretary, said in a statement. “These steps will help us reduce the risk of a second wave of the virus. If we open up too soon, we risk overwhelming our hospitals and requiring more drastic physical distancing measures again.”
On Wednesday, Evers signed legislation Wednesday aimed at ensuring the state will receive roughly $2 billion in federal aid, including increased unemployment benefits, and allow the state to collect roughly $300 million in Medicaid funding in the final half of the 2019-20 fiscal year, as well as
The legislative package signed Wednesday waives the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits until February 2021.
While lawmakers on both sides of the aisle applauded the bill as a good first step, Democratic members, as well as public safety and health officials, have criticized the legislation for not allocating funding to first responders or other critical workers working during the pandemic.
Photos: A look at how COVID-19 is affecting Wisconsin
Absentee ballots
UW Covid Testing
Covid State Parks
Easter baskets
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Election Day with COVID-19
COVID-19 Journaling Project
Taking precautions on Election Day
Election Day protest
Election Day with COVID-19
Election set for Tuesday
Robots
Nolan family
Stressed over closure
Amy Shircel, former COVID-19 patient
COVID-19 retail
Playground closed
Little Library closed
Face shields
Entryway
Rent strike
Carwash
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Lori and Chris Robson
Chad Backes
Tourism
Tourism
City Church live stream
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
John Hicks getting a meal
Rachel putting food in cooler
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 3
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Distributing food
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Addressing reporters
Speaking to changes
Health press conference
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
Talking to reporters
School closure news conference
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
UW Covid-19
COVID-19 News conference
County press conference
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.