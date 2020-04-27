Tony Evers eases restrictions on businesses like dog groomers and outdoor recreation rentals

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday new relaxed restrictions from the Department of Health Services on some Wisconsin businesses including outdoor recreation rental companies and curbside drop-off options for some service providers like dog groomers.

The new executive order represents Evers' latest effort to balance public health concerns and slowly reopen the state economy — which saw many businesses shut down due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pressure has been mounting from Republican lawmakers and business organizations for Evers to move quicker to prevent further harm to businesses, with GOP lawmakers taking the governor to court earlier this month in an attempt to suspend his extension of the order until May 26.

The new order goes into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

"This order means that every business across our state can do things like deliveries, mailings, curbside pick-up and drop-off, and it's an important step in making sure that while folks are staying safer at home, they can also continue to support small businesses across our state," Evers said in a statement.