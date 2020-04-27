You are the owner of this article.
Tony Evers eases restrictions on businesses like dog groomers and outdoor recreation rentals
Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday new relaxed restrictions from the Department of Health Services on some Wisconsin businesses including outdoor recreation rental companies and curbside drop-off options for some service providers like dog groomers.

The new executive order represents Evers' latest effort to balance public health concerns and slowly reopen the state economy — which saw many businesses shut down due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pressure has been mounting from Republican lawmakers and business organizations for Evers to move quicker to prevent further harm to businesses, with GOP lawmakers taking the governor to court earlier this month in an attempt to suspend his extension of the order until May 26.

The new order goes into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

"This order means that every business across our state can do things like deliveries, mailings, curbside pick-up and drop-off, and it's an important step in making sure that while folks are staying safer at home, they can also continue to support small businesses across our state," Evers said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Evers extended his stay-at-home order until May 26, with some eased restrictions on curbside offerings and golf courses. The original order, which included exemptions for many companies ranging from manufacturing to farms, was slated to conclude last Friday.

Last week, Evers unveiled the “Badger Bounce Back” plan, which includes steps that mostly align with guidelines unveiled last week by the Trump administration and are aimed at reducing COVID-19 cases and deaths to a point that the state can begin a multi-phase process of reopening businesses.

Criteria for reopening the economy includes more testing, expanded contact tracing, more protective equipment and a two-week decline in state cases.

However, mounting frustration against Evers' safer-at-home order led some 1,500 protesters to amass on the state Capitol grounds Friday to demand an end to the order, which many attendees criticized for infringing on their personal freedoms and crippling the state economy.

Also last week, Sen. Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce proposed the “Wisconsin Normalization” plan, which would effectively reopen all businesses in the state — with varying regulations based on risk.

The proposal would provide a risk ranking for businesses based on the type of business, its respective county’s health care capacity, infection rate, population density in the region and the concentration of people within the organization.

Under the WMC plan, businesses would have to follow different requirements based on risk level. Lower-risk businesses would be required to encourage sick employees to stay home, encourage employees to work from home and implement routine cleaning and disinfection.

