Tony Evers doubles National Guard for second day in a row after GOP blames him for deaths

"Asking for resources for COVID, but refusing assistance for Kenosha is unconscionable and a slap in the face to every resident of Kenosha," he wrote. "When your house is on fire, you do not refuse your neighbor’s hose to help douse the flames because you are also hungry. Two people are dead tonight in Kenosha because of Wisconsin’s inability to control the riots."

Republicans have widely condemned Evers for not calling for calm on Sunday night in the immediate aftermath of the Blake shooting. Instead his message focused on justice for Blake. He has since called for protests to remain peaceful.

Vos said the episode is "an example of how picking the right leader for the right time really matters."

"We have a feckless governor who does almost nothing, even at the request of local elected officials who are by and large Democrats," Vos said. "He ignores them and now people are literally dead because people had to take to themselves to protect their own property."

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin issued a statement Wednesday afternoon turning the political blame on Trump.