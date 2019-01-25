MILWAUKEE — Gov. Tony Evers waved off confusion Friday about his handling of the state’s legal fight against the federal health care law, contending there was "no reversal" from what he said in his State of the State address to the actions taken Thursday by Attorney General Josh Kaul.
Speaking at Milwaukee Area Technical College Friday, Evers also contended the state has a "moral obligation" to give in-state college tuition to so-called DREAMers, or people brought illegally to the U.S. as children.
In his State of the State Address Tuesday, Evers said "I have fulfilled a promise I made to the people of Wisconsin by directing Attorney General Josh Kaul to withdraw from" the multi-state group that is seeking to overturn in court the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
GOP legislative leaders responded that doing so unilaterally would violate a law they passed during a controversial lame-duck session to curtail the powers of Evers and Kaul, both Democrats.
Evers’ office shifted course Wednesday, saying the governor had not directed Kaul to "take any specific course of action."
Then Thursday, Kaul’s office announced it would seek approval from the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee to withdraw from the lawsuit, consistent with the widespread understanding of the newly rewritten law.
Speaking Friday, Evers said he always understood and meant to convey that withdrawing from the lawsuit would require the finance committee’s approval.
"When I said that, I always believed — and I still believe — that Josh Kaul as the Attorney General will follow the law and will go according to what they put together in the lame-duck session," Evers said. "So in my world view, and I know that's not everyone's world view, there's nothing inconsistent with what I said and what's actually going to happen."
If the GOP-controlled finance committee rejects Kaul’s request, Evers vowed to "use the bully pulpit" of the governor’s office to rally public support for the move.
Evers toured the technical college Friday, visiting carpentry and masonry courses. Evers also said he will propose, in his budget, a large increase in funding to schools to education English-language learners.
He also reaffirmed his support for two measures aimed at Wisconsin’s Latino immigrant community: giving driver’s cards to state residents living in the U.S. illegally and in-state tuition to DREAMers.
Speaking of the latter proposal, Evers said: "First of all, it’s a moral obligation. But also we need every person at the table to participate in our democracy and our economy."