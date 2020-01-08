Tony Evers, Democratic lawmakers unveil bill package as "first step" toward criminal justice reform

Gov. Tony Evers and fellow Democratic lawmakers have introduced a package of bills aimed at taking the "first step" toward criminal justice reform in the state's crowded adult prison system.

The bills would set incarceration limits for non-criminal supervision violations, expand earned release eligibility to include vocational or educational programs and expand on a compliance credit to allow for shortened community supervision options.

In an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal, Evers said the bill package likely would only move the needle slightly on the state's rising adult prison population, which is set to reach 25,000 inmates by 2021. He said it could, however, open the door to more bipartisan discussion on the topic — something that could prove challenging in an era where Republican and Democratic lawmakers have clashed more than they've come together over high profile issues.

"At the end of the day, this has to be something that is embraced by both parties, this is an issue that I think transcends Republicans and Democrats … If we don't take this first step we could be the last state that embraces criminal justice reform and I just can't imagine why we want to be in that position," Evers said. “There are some things that we can do moving forward that will make a difference, but we do need legislation as part of that conversation."