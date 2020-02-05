Tony Evers defends move to block publication of child abuse report

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is defending his administration's move to block a journalist from publishing information from a confidential child abuse investigation by threatening prosecution.

A former emergency room doctor at Children's Hospital Wisconsin faces charges of physically abusing a newborn he was adopting with his wife. The doctor, John M. Cox, denies he did anything wrong and wants the case dismissed. The case is receiving tremendous scrutiny by the medical community in the county, with physicians disagreeing on what exactly caused the injuries to the girl.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that Wisconsin Department of Children and Families officials last month warned an NBC News reporter that his planned publication of a story that included information from the investigation file would violate state law governing the protection of minors and could result in six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Evers told reporters Tuesday that it was appropriate for the agency to protect the child.