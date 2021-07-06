Tony Evers defends his signing of opioid bill despite concerns

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday defended signing a bill that he believes is partially unconstitutional and that every Democrat except one in the Legislature opposed, saying the measure will speed disbursement of settlement money with opioid manufacturers.

Evers' decision to sign drew bipartisan praise at a news conference Tuesday in Waukesha, from Republican Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow and Democratic Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

Crowley said the new law is key to unlocking money that counties desperately need to fight the opioid epidemic. He said he thought a settlement in the long-running national lawsuit against opioid manufacturers was "imminent."

Under the law, which Evers signed Wednesday, the state must work with counties on settlements to lawsuits they have filed separately against opioid manufacturers and distributors. The law requires 70% of any settlement to go to local governments and 30% to the state. And all of the money would have to be spent on opioid abuse, no other government programs.

Evers said his primary reason for signing the bill was to ensure that money from any settlement gets to Wisconsin counties and municipalities quickly.