Tony Evers declares public health emergency; 2 more COVID-19 coronavirus cases confirmed in Dane County

Gov. Tony Evers has declared a public health emergency in response to a growing number of cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, hours before two more cases of the respiratory disease were reported in Dane County Thursday.

With a total of seven positive cases over the last week, state and local officials have expressed a growing urgency for residents to take precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, which has now been declared a pandemic.

“This declaration allows us to access state resources to deal with this pandemic head on, care for those who need help and also limit the spread of the virus," Evers said in making the announcement Thursday. "I want to assure everyone that those affected are receiving the best possible care and that all steps are taken to stop the spread of this virus."

Under the declaration, Evers has directed the Department of Health Services to "use all the resources necessary to respond to and contain the outbreak."

That includes allowing DHS to purchase, store or distribute medications, regardless of recipients' ability to pay or have it covered by insurance. The order also authorizes state funds to support local health departments with costs associated with isolation and quarantine and allow the use of the Wisconsin National Guard to aid in the effort.