Tony Evers declares public health emergency; 2 more COVID-19 coronavirus cases confirmed in Dane County

Gov. Tony Evers has declared a public health emergency in response to a growing number of cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, hours before two more cases of the respiratory disease were reported in Dane County Thursday.
With a total of seven positive cases over the last week, state and local officials have expressed a growing urgency for residents to take precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, which has now been declared a pandemic.
“This declaration allows us to access state resources to deal with this pandemic head on, care for those who need help and also limit the spread of the virus," Evers said in making the announcement Thursday. "I want to assure everyone that those affected are receiving the best possible care and that all steps are taken to stop the spread of this virus."
Under the declaration, Evers has directed the Department of Health Services to "use all the resources necessary to respond to and contain the outbreak."
That includes allowing DHS to purchase, store or distribute medications, regardless of recipients' ability to pay or have it covered by insurance. The order also authorizes state funds to support local health departments with costs associated with isolation and quarantine and allow the use of the Wisconsin National Guard to aid in the effort.
Brigadier General Joane K. Matthews of the Wisconsin National Guard said the guard is currently mobilizing 30 airmen and soldiers to transport 37 Wisconsin residents who are returning from the Grand Princess Cruise Ship in Oakland, California, back to their homes after at least 20 people aboard tested positive for the virus.
Those being brought back to Wisconsin have been exposed to the virus, but officials said none have tested positive so far. They will be monitored and self-isolated for 14 days, but not placed under any form of quarantine, she said.
In addition, DHS recommended canceling events that will draw more than 250 people. The department will provide guidance to those hosting smaller events to determine if they too should cancel.
Evers said a decision has not been made yet on whether to proceed with the Democratic National Convention, which is anticipated to draw more than 50,000 visitors to Milwaukee in July.
DHS Secretary Andrea Palm also recommended residents maintain a two-week supply of food in the event they have to self isolate. And officials reiterated what has become a common refrain in this new era: Wash your hands, don't touch your face, keep your distance from others.
"'Wisconsin nice' is going to have to have a different look to it in the future," Evers said.
The department also cautioned against traveling to areas where the virus has become more widely spread both internationally, as well as within the United States.
“We understand that these significant steps are going to disrupt peoples’ lives but are making these recommendations to protect the lives of the most vulnerable members of our families, our communities and our state," Palm said.
New positive cases
On Thursday, DHS and Public Health Madison and Dane County announced that two additional Dane County residents have contracted COVID-19.
Both individuals had contact with the Dane County case confirmed earlier this week and are being isolated at home, officials said in a statement.
“These cases should serve to remind all of us about the importance of social distancing and maintaining good hygiene to prevent the spread of the disease," State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers said in a statement.
The state's first confirmed case of COVID-19 was identified last month, also in Dane County. That person has since been released from isolation after recovering and has been declared disease free after two subsequent tests came back negative.
Other confirmed cases have been identified in Pierce, Waukesha and Fond du Lac counties.
Amid a wave of cancellations of sporting, art and cultural events, officials also cautioned residents to prepare for possible school closures in response to the virus, which can be especially harmful to people 60 and over, those with underlying health conditions and pregnant women
If schools do close, Evers said, children and those who rely on schools or organizations for meals will be "a top priority."
Also on Thursday, the Department of Administration announced that tours of the state Capitol would be canceled until further notice. Operations within the building will remain functioning normally.
UW-Madison announced this week it will suspend in-person classes for at least three weeks. The university also asked its roughly 7,800 students living in residence halls to move out when spring break begins this weekend and plan to stay off campus and study remotely at least through April 10.