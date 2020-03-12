Tony Evers declares public health emergency amid COVID-19 coronavirus concerns

In addition, the state will pursue "extensive contact tracing to contain the spread of COVID-19," according to the statement.

Two of the state's confirmed cases involve Dane County residents, one of whom is isolated at home. The other was released from isolation late last month after recovering and has been declared disease-free after two subsequent tests came back negative.

Other confirmed cases have been identified in Pierce, Waukesha and Fond du Lac counties.

State and local officials have cautioned residents to prepare for possible school closures and event cancellations in light of the virus, which can be especially harmful to people 60 and over, those with underlying health conditions and pregnant women.

“This can be a frightening time, but our state has incredible health professionals who are working to contain the spread,” Evers said in a statement. “We cannot do this alone, we need all hands on deck to protect the public from COVID-19.”

Also on Thursday, the Department of Administration announced that tours of the state Capitol would be canceled until further notice. Operations within the building will remain functioning normally.