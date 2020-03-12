Tony Evers declares public health emergency amid COVID-19 coronavirus concerns

Gov. Tony Evers has declared a public health emergency in response to a growing number of cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, in Wisconsin.
The declaration follows five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in the state this week — the three latest announced Wednesday — and a growing urgency from state and local officials for residents to take precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, which has now been declared a pandemic.
“We have been working aggressively to slow the spread of COVID-19, and this declaration allows us to get the resources we need to continue to be proactive when it comes to protecting Wisconsinites,” Evers said in a statement. “It is the latest step in the work our state agencies have been doing around the clock with our health care partners to prepare for the possibility of COVID-19 becoming a global pandemic.”
Under the declaration, Evers has directed the Department of Health Services to "use all the resources necessary to respond to and contain the outbreak."
That includes allowing DHS to purchase, store or distribute appropriate medications, regardless of insurance or health coverage. The order also authorizes state funds to support local health departments with costs associated with isolation and quarantine and the use of the Wisconsin National Guard.
In addition, the state will pursue "extensive contact tracing to contain the spread of COVID-19," according to the statement.
Two of the state's confirmed cases involve Dane County residents, one of whom is isolated at home. The other was released from isolation late last month after recovering and has been declared disease-free after two subsequent tests came back negative.
Other confirmed cases have been identified in Pierce, Waukesha and Fond du Lac counties.
State and local officials have cautioned residents to prepare for possible school closures and event cancellations in light of the virus, which can be especially harmful to people 60 and over, those with underlying health conditions and pregnant women.
“This can be a frightening time, but our state has incredible health professionals who are working to contain the spread,” Evers said in a statement. “We cannot do this alone, we need all hands on deck to protect the public from COVID-19.”
Also on Thursday, the Department of Administration announced that tours of the state Capitol would be canceled until further notice. Operations within the building will remain functioning normally.
UW-Madison announced this week it will suspend in-person classes for at least three weeks. The university also asked its roughly 7,800 students living in residence halls to move out when spring break begins this weekend and plan to stay off campus and study remotely at least through April 10.
DHS on Wednesday issued new guidance for travelers who have recently been on a cruise in Egypt, although it was not clear whether there was a connection with the new cases.
Under the new advisory, anyone who has been on a cruise to Egypt should quarantine at home immediately. Those who have symptoms like fever or respiratory illness should call their health care provider to be tested. Even those who don’t have symptoms but have been on such a cruise should call their local health department, DHS said.
Evers' Thursday statement notes that 37 Wisconsin residents are returning to the state from the Princess Cruise Ship and may need to be monitored and self-quarantined for 14 days.
Also on Wednesday, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett asked Evers to declare an emergency to free up resources to respond to the virus.
“This is a preparedness measure,” Barrett said. “We don’t know what’s going to come next, but we want to make sure we’re prepared.”