Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday declared an energy emergency in the state amid heightened demand for propane due to out-of-state shortages and a late corn harvest.
The energy emergency, which the governor declared via executive order, intends to speed up the delivery of propane across Wisconsin by exempting commercial truck drivers transporting propane from federal and state restrictions on the hours they can drive.
Generally, truck drivers in Wisconsin may drive for 11 hours following 10 hours off-duty, according to the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association. They may not drive after 60 hours on duty in 7 consecutive days, or 70 hours in 8 consecutive days, among other regulations.
The executive order does not allow for transport companies to require or allow and sick or fatigued driver to drive a truck. Drivers who notify a motor carrier they need rest are required to be given at least 10 consecutive hours off-duty.
The state faces a shortage of petroleum products, including propane, due to several factors. Corn harvests, which rely propane for drying, are more than two weeks late due to late planting and wet weather. Further, Wisconsin propane terminals are experiencing heightened out-of-state demand due to increased grain drying and propane shortages in Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota.
Also to blame is the ONEOK propane pipeline, which is experiencing outages and is two weeks behind on deliveries to those states.
About 250,000 Wisconsin homes rely on propane for heating in winter.