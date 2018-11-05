BELOIT -- On the eve of the election, Democratic governor nominee Tony Evers addressed his recent shift on taxes, suggesting he doesn't view curtailing a tax break for manufacturers and farmers as a tax increase.
Evers also signaled he remains open to a gas-tax increase as part of a fix for roads and bridges. His comments came before a supportive crowd of 100-plus at Beloit College Monday, on a closing campaign tour with U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and other Democrats.
Evers' opponent, Republican Gov. Scott Walker, was campaigning in northern Wisconsin early Monday and was set to return to Waukesha later in the day.
Walker has made taxes his top line of attack on Evers, saying he will raise taxes, which will cost the state jobs.
Twice in recent days, Evers has responded by saying he plans to raise "no taxes" -- an apparent contradiction to his plan to curtail a state tax credit for manufacturers and farmers, and his repeated acknowledgements that he would consider raising taxes on gas and wealthy individuals.
Pressed on the issue Monday, Evers said the tax credit for manufacturers and farmers "is not going away" under his plan because they could continue to claim it for income of $300,000 or less.
"They may get less tax credit. To me, we're not messing with the tax code there," Evers said.
Evers added his budget prioritizes an income-tax cut of 10 percent for individuals making $100,000 a year or less, and families making $150,000 or less.
"In order to solve this transportation problem we have to bring people together with no preconceived solutions," Evers said. "Would I prefer not raising gas taxes? The answer is yes."
Evers also continued to criticize Walker Monday for his position on protecting people with pre-existing health conditions.
After being one of the nation’s foremost opponents of former President Barack Obama’s health care law, Walker said last week he wants to codify in state law the “exact same” language from one of its key protections — ensuring affordable coverage is available to people with pre-existing health conditions. Such a measure would preserve the protections in Wisconsin even if Obamacare is repealed at the federal level.
Not mentioned by Walker was that people in Wisconsin who get their insurance through a self-funded employer plan could lose pre-existing condition legal protections if Obamacare were repealed, regardless of what law the state passes. That’s because federal law only permits the federal government to regulate those plans.
GOP state lawmakers also have declined to pass a bill applying a much less comprehensive set of protections for people with pre-existing conditions. Speaking to WISN-TV in a segment that aired Sunday, Walker said Republican lawmakers “absolutely” would pass what he’s proposing — despite their resistance last session to the less sweeping measure.