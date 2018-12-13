Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers criticized Republicans' handling of an incentive package for Kimberly-Clark to be revealed Thursday and slammed the GOP's lame-duck legislation as undermining his ability to weigh in on economic development deals in the future.
His comments come as Gov. Scott Walker, Sen. Roger Roth, R-Appleton, and a Kimberly-Clark official are set to reveal an economic development announcement Thursday afternoon in Neenah affecting a company facility there.
"Unfortunately, Republicans played politics with this issue for months, leaving Kimberly-Clark workers and their families in the dark and uncertain about their futures," Evers said in a statement.
The governor-elect during his campaign had vowed to shudder the economic development agency and channel the funding to regional economic development centers and criticized the wisdom of Walker's signature tax-incentive package to lure Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn to build a massive facility in southeastern Wisconsin.
Officials have not yet released details of the potential incentive package for Kimberly-Clark, however, Walker after losing his re-election bid has continued to push for a Kimberly-Clark deal even after lawmakers chose to shelf a bill that would have provided millions in tax incentives similar to those given to Foxconn.
The WEDC board met Wednesday in closed session, however, agency spokesman Mark Maley declined to say which topics members discussed.
A potential Kimberly-Clark incentive package comes as Walker is set to potentially sign into law a provision in the lame-duck legislation that would require the state's budget writing committee to review certain incentive packages and remove limits on the number of those packages the state could approve.
The lame-duck bills would make other changes to WEDC. Those changes include adding more legislative appointments to the agency's board and taking away authority from the governor to appoint the agency's CEO by giving it to the agency's board for the next nine months.
Evers in his statement called on Walker to veto the bills, arguing their provisions would make it more difficult for him to have a say in economic development deals.
"The Republicans' lame-duck session overriding the will of the people would affect the governor's ability to lead on economic development through proposals like the one announced for Kimberly-Clark today," Evers said. "The governor of our state shouldn't be hamstrung when it comes to economic development."
The incentives proposed in the original bill would have provided Kimberly-Clark with a 17 percent tax credit for jobs paying $30,000 to $100,000 after the company in January announced it would close two Fox Valley facilities: Neenah Nonwovens and Cold Spring in Fox Crossing.
The bill would have given the company refundable tax credits of as much as $7.8 million per year for up to 15 years when the company was still considering keeping two plants open.
The company has shifted its approach since then and is now planning to close its Nonwovens facility even with a tax incentive deal. That plant employs about 110 workers.
Walker Tuesday told reporters he planned to wait on signing the GOP's lame-duck bills into law until an incentive package was reached on the Kimberly-Clark plant.
"The reason we're not acting on any of this [GOP bills] is because my priority is on Kimberly-Clark," Walker said. "I'm going to find a way to do everything in my power to find a way to save jobs at Kimberly-Clark."
Walker throughout his re-election campaign pushed for lawmakers to pass the original Kimberly-Clark bill, which passed the Assembly but got held up in the Senate after virtually all Democrats and some Republicans opposed the deal, arguing it would set a bad precedent.