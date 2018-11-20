Gov.-elect Tony Evers said Tuesday that after taking office he will propose to dissolve Gov. Scott Walker's public-private jobs agency, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
Evers spoke to reporters while touring Sherman Phoenix, a retail and cultural center under construction in north Milwaukee.
Evers' plans for the development corporation, or WEDC, match what he discussed during the campaign. But Tuesday was the first time he publicly affirmed his plans to follow through on that proposal after defeating Walker in the November election.
"I think it's important that economic development be part of state government rather than a public-private partnership," Evers said.
Meanwhile Evers dismissed what he described as "Hail Mary passes" to try to create jobs.
Asked if that means Evers won't propose large tax-credit subsidies to attract or retain jobs, as Walker has done for electronics manufacturer Foxconn and paper manufacturer Kimberly-Clark, Evers responded, "I just don't know how sustainable that is."
"I'm not going to say that we're never going to do it again," Evers said.
"But the fact of the matter is, it's things like this is where we're going to grow jobs," Evers added, referring to the Sherman Phoenix project. "Making sure that money is created and shared locally is what's going to make this state a better place to live."
The $4.5 million project is redeveloping a former BMO Harris Bank that was among the buildings burned during the 2016 civil unrest in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood after a 23-year-old man, Sylville Smith, was shot and killed by a Milwaukee police officer.
The facility will house 29 small food, retail and service businesses, most owned by African-American entrepreneurs. It is partially funded by WEDC, as well as by the city of Milwaukee and crowd-funding donations.
Days after Walker took office in 2011, he and Republican lawmakers passed a law creating WEDC. GOP lawmakers are not expected to embrace Evers' call to dissolve the agency and transfer its functions to a fully public agency. Evers suggested during the campaign that could once again be the Department of Commerce.
WEDC proponents have said its structure enables it to be more nimble and focus exclusively on economic development. But it has been dogged by scathing audits and failed loans, including one issued — at the urging of a top Walker lieutenant — to a business owned by a top donor to Walker's campaign.