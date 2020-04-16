Tony Evers closes schools for remainder of year, extends order to shut down nonessential businesses to May 26

“The power to close down the entire state was never intended to rest solely in the hands of one individual," Fitzgerald said in a Thursday statement. "The Senate has not been part of this conversation and we are planning to look for legal or legislative relief to truly work with the governor to make these very serious decisions that will have long-term effects on our businesses, our children, and our way of life.”

Sen. David Craig, R-Town of Vernon, issued a statement that Evers and Palm had "gone too far" with the order. He also called on the Senate to convene immediately to reject Palm's nomination, which still has not been confirmed by the full chamber.

"The legislature must act immediately to reject her nomination and remove her from her position," Craig said in the statement. "She must not be allowed to continually trample on the constitution or the state's economy."

Evers’ public health emergency can remain in effect until May 11. After that, any extension would require support from the Legislature. Evers requested last month in his proposed legislative package that lawmakers extend the statewide public health emergency indefinitely until it is revoked by the Legislature.