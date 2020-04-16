Tony Evers closes schools for remainder of year, extends order to shut down nonessential businesses to May 26

School buildings will stay closed through the end of the year and most nonessential businesses will remain shut down through Memorial Day due to a new statewide order from Gov. Tony Evers.
Evers announced the new order Thursday, which goes into effect on April 24 and closes public and private school buildings through the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, while easing some restrictions on businesses like golf courses, craft stores and libraries.
"I know a lot of folks are concerned about the effects this will have on workers and businesses across the state and believe me no one wants to reopen our economy more than I do," Evers said in a media call Thursday.
With the extension, the order will remain in place until May 26. The new changes will go into effect on April 24, when Evers' original "safer at home" order was set to conclude.
Evers' announcement to have Department of Health Secretary Andrea Palm extend the order drew almost immediate criticism from some state Republicans who have been calling on the governor for a plan to reopen the economy. Others even called for Palm's job.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, argued the order represents a one-size-fits-all approach and ignores that some of the state's more rural communities have not been as impacted by the virus.
“The power to close down the entire state was never intended to rest solely in the hands of one individual," Fitzgerald said in a Thursday statement. "The Senate has not been part of this conversation and we are planning to look for legal or legislative relief to truly work with the governor to make these very serious decisions that will have long-term effects on our businesses, our children, and our way of life.”
Sen. David Craig, R-Town of Vernon, issued a statement that Evers and Palm had "gone too far" with the order. He also called on the Senate to convene immediately to reject Palm's nomination, which still has not been confirmed by the full chamber.
"The legislature must act immediately to reject her nomination and remove her from her position," Craig said in the statement. "She must not be allowed to continually trample on the constitution or the state's economy."
Evers’ public health emergency can remain in effect until May 11. After that, any extension would require support from the Legislature. Evers requested last month in his proposed legislative package that lawmakers extend the statewide public health emergency indefinitely until it is revoked by the Legislature.
However, Evers’ legal counsel Ryan Nilsestuen said the “safer at home” order exists independently of the public health emergency and falls under the Department of Health Services’ authority to respond to communicable diseases.
"I don't have concerns about the legality," Nilsestuen said Thursday.
Evers reminded residents that when the order does lift, it will be gradual and over time — and only after a vaccine and treatment for COVID-19 is available.
"We can’t think of this like flipping a light switch, it’s like turning a dial," Evers said.
The new order eases restrictions on some businesses, including allowing curb-side pick-up at libraries, reopening of golf courses, although clubhouses and pro shops must remain closed, and arts and crafts stores can offer curb-side pick-up of materials used to make face masks or other protective equipment.
In addition, businesses deemed nonessential in Evers' previous order are allowed to provide minimum basic operations, including making deliveries and offering curb-side pick-up. Optional lawn care and construction operations also are permitted under the new order.
Kurt Bauer, president and CEO of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, argued Evers should have done more to reopen the state's economy. He added that the extended order could lead to more job losses and business closures.
"A well thought-out plan could have slowly phased in certain geographic areas of the state and worked with specific industries to ensure they could properly protect their employees," Bauer said in a statement. "This could have put us back on gradual path toward economic normalcy while still taking critical steps to safeguard people’s health."
Evers' announcement comes three weeks after he implemented the "safer at home" order, which was originally slated to conclude on April 24. The order closed down nonessential businesses across the state, while exempting a wide range of employers, from farms and factories to grocery stores and retailers that supply those working from home.
“The governor’s order will protect Wisconsin lives,” Ron Martin, president of the Wisconsin Education Association Council said in a statement. “Pressure from powerful interests to back away from safety hasn’t swayed Governor Evers’ moral compass to do what’s right. He is a courageous leader in difficult times. Nothing is more important than the health of our students, our public health heroes and everyone in our communities."
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway also praised Evers' order.
"We need increased testing capacity, contact tracing infrastructure, adequate supplies of (personal protective equipment), quarantine and isolation capacity, and other measures in place before we can even begin to think of returning to more normal operations," Rhodes-Conway said in a statement.
Also on Thursday, Evers joined six other Midwest governors, including those in Minnesota and Illinois, to announce a partnership to reopen the economy.
In a joint statement, the governors said they will focus on sustained control of the rate of new infections, an enhanced ability to test and trace the virus, sufficient health care capacity and social distancing practices in the workplace as key factors to address when determining the best time to reopen the states' economies.
Wisconsin’s testing capacity for COVID-19 has steadily increased, with 29 labs in the state now able to process about 7,500 tests per day, said Andrea Palm, secretary of the state Department of Health Services.
About 130 people have been hired at health departments to contact people who may have been exposed to others with COVID-19, and another 125 will be on board soon, Palm said.
But before the economy can reopen further, capacity for testing and contact tracing, along with availability of protective equipment for health care workers, must expand even more, she said.
“Before we turn the dial on ‘Safer at Home,’ further expanding testing and more robust public health containment measures must be in place,” Palm said. “These steps will help us reduce the risk of a second wave of the virus. If we open up too soon, we risk overwhelming our hospitals and requiring more drastic physical distancing measures again.”
Last week, Evers expanded closures to include 40 state parks and recreational areas due to crowds, litter and vandalism. Under the new order, local health officials can close down local parks and open spaces if it becomes difficult to maintain social distancing requirements.
In a Wednesday letter to President Donald Trump, Evers and governors in Michigan and Pennsylvania asked Trump's administration to work quickly to provide states with $500 billion in stabilization funds to replace lost revenue caused by the disease, which has killed 182 people and sickened more than 3,700 in Wisconsin.
In the letter, Evers estimated COVID-19 to cause more than $2 billion in lost state revenue. He also noted the "major job losses," caused by the disease, which he estimated at roughly 15% of the state's workforce.
"This significant revenue shortfall will damage the state’s ability to respond to the economic crisis faced by our workers and businesses," Evers said in the letter.
Trump signed a $2 trillion federal stimulus package late last month, which includes more than $2 billion for Wisconsin.
Within Wisconsin, tensions have been rising since Evers first ordered nonessential services to shut down last month, with some Wisconsinites calling on the governor to reopen businesses.
A Facebook group titled "Wisconsin Freedom Rally" calls for residents to amass at the state Capitol on April 24 to call for an end to the order. As of Thursday, more than 700 people had indicated they planned to attend.
Similar rallies have taken place in Michigan and Ohio this week.
Asked about the rally planned for Madison, Evers said the Capitol and it's grounds "have been part of exercising first amendment rights as long as I’ve been alive."
"We’re encouraging people that do come that they use social distances to they can remain healthy," Evers added.
On Wednesday, Evers signed legislation Wednesday aimed at ensuring the state will receive roughly $2 billion in federal aid, including increased unemployment benefits, and allow the state to collect roughly $300 million in Medicaid funding in the final half of the 2019-20 fiscal year, as well as
The legislative package signed Wednesday waives the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits until February 2021.
While lawmakers on both sides of the aisle applauded the bill as a good first step, Democratic members, as well as public safety and health officials, have criticized the legislation for not allocating funding to first responders or other critical workers still employed during the pandemic.
State Journal reporter David Wahlberg contributed to this report.
