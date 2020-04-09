Tony Evers closes 40 state parks, recreation areas due to COVID-19

Gov. Tony Evers has closed 40 state parks, forests and recreational areas to address public health concerns during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
On Thursday, Evers directed the Department of Natural Resources to close the the parks due to "unprecedented crowds, litter, vandalism and out of an abundance of caution to protect public health and safety and help flatten the curve," according to a statement.
Evers had originally left such parks open to allow residents places for outdoor recreation, as many other options are limited due to his order to close down essential businesses and ban mass gatherings.
“Unfortunately, growing difficulty with ensuring social distancing compliance, dwindling cleaning supplies and mounting trash are some of the challenges faced by our state parks staff," Evers said in the statement. "We have to address the growing public health and safety concern and protect Wisconsinites.”
Evers added that additional parks may close if the public does not follow social distancing guidelines or if vandalism continues.
"We know there are benefits to getting outdoors, DNR Secretary Preston D. Cole said in a statement. "By not doing this would put people's lives at risk. With the weather warming we are seeing increases in visitors and a myriad of challenges surrounding social distancing. In order to the protect the public, this is a necessary step."
The DNR reports that several state parks have witnessed record attendance since the outbreak began. In last weekend alone, High Cliff had more than 16,000 visitors, Lapham Peak saw more than 11,000, Kohler-Andrae had more than 8,400, more than 7,600 people visited Devil's Lake, Richard Bong had nearly 4,000 visitors, and at Mirror Lake, more than 2,800 people visited.
Harrington Beach had an more than 3,600 visitors over the weekend, and more than 5,600 estimated visitors so far this month. Over the last 12 years, Harrington Beach saw an average of 9,695 visitors in the month of April, according to the DNR.
