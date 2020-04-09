Tony Evers closes 40 state parks, recreation areas due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Tony Evers has closed 40 state parks, forests and recreational areas to address public health concerns during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, Evers directed the Department of Natural Resources to close the the parks due to "unprecedented crowds, litter, vandalism and out of an abundance of caution to protect public health and safety and help flatten the curve," according to a statement.

Evers had originally left such parks open to allow residents places for outdoor recreation, as many other options are limited due to his order to close down essential businesses and ban mass gatherings.

“Unfortunately, growing difficulty with ensuring social distancing compliance, dwindling cleaning supplies and mounting trash are some of the challenges faced by our state parks staff," Evers said in the statement. "We have to address the growing public health and safety concern and protect Wisconsinites.”

Evers added that additional parks may close if the public does not follow social distancing guidelines or if vandalism continues.