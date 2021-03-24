Tony Evers clears way for Ho-Chunk Nation casino in Beloit

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday gave his approval for land in Beloit to be taken into trust by the federal government, clearing one of the final hurdles for a Ho-Chunk Nation casino to be built in Beloit.

Evers' approval follows a United States Department of Interior decision that 32 acres should be taken into trust for the purpose of developing a new casino, which, according to the project outline, is estimated to create more than 1,500 jobs at the casino-resort complex and more than 2,000 construction jobs.

The casino-resort complex would be one of the largest casinos in the state featuring a 300-room hotel, 45,000 square feet of meeting and convention space and a 40,000 square foot indoor waterpark. It would be located just north of the Illinois border and immediately west of I-39-90.

Evers agreed with the Secretary of Interior's April 2020 determination during the Trump administration that taking the land into trust for the purpose of gaming is in the best interest of the Ho-Chunk Nation and wouldn't be harmful to the surrounding community.

