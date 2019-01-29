Gov. Tony Evers' state budget proposal could seek to curtail a controversial process by which big-box retail stores lower their property-tax bills, Evers' chief aide said Tuesday.
Meanwhile the lead Assembly Republican on the Legislature's budget-writing committee said he's open to a budget deal in which Evers' plan to cut taxes for the middle classes would be coupled with an infusion of revenue for roads and bridges.
Evers said during the campaign that he wants to curtail the so-called "dark store loophole," as it's dubbed by critics. But Tuesday was the first indication it could be part of Evers' plan for the state's next two-year budget, due in February or March.
"I think that you'll be seeing more from us on this issue," Evers' chief of staff, Maggie Gau said -- adding that it "maybe" could be a budget item. The comments came as Gau was publicly interviewed during a WisPolitics.com lunch event.
There were bipartisan efforts during the last legislative session to address the dark store issue. But the state's chamber of commerce, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, opposed the measure and Republican legislative leaders did not bring it to a vote.
Owners of big-box retail buildings have used the dark store process to challenge their property-tax assessments by contending their property values should be linked to the value of other large retail stores that are vacant, or “dark.”
Critics of the practice say it unfairly shifts the property tax burden from large retailers to homeowners -- a contention its proponents dispute.
Speaking to reporters after the event, Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, floated the possibility of a budget deal with Evers that pairs his plan to cut income taxes for the middle class by 10 percent with a revenue boost for transportation, which likely would come from increasing gas taxes, vehicle registration fees or collecting highway tolls.
Nygren noted that former Gov. Scott Walker was open to a gas tax or other revenue infusion for transportation if offset by a corresponding tax decrease elsewhere. Coupling the measure with Evers' income-tax cut could achieve that, Nygren said.
"It could be an offset to meet the previous pledge that Gov. Walker made that Republicans would be supportive of," Nygren said.
Evers wants to offset revenue lost to the income-tax cut by capping a tax break for large manufacturers and farmers.
Assembly Republicans released a plan earlier this month that would enact a similar tax cut and pay for it on a onetime basis through state reserve funds.