Tony Evers certifies Joe Biden victory as lawsuits stack up

Another lawsuit filed by a Chippewa County resident called on the Wisconsin Supreme Court to stop certification of the presidential election based on an argument that ballot boxes used to collect absentee ballots are illegal.

Presidential electors for Biden are expected to cast their vote for president on Dec. 14 at the state Capitol.

Dispute over certification

WEC Republican commissioner Robert Spindell took issue with the fact the WEC sent the certificate of ascertainment for the governor to sign before the the full meeting of the full commission scheduled for Tuesday.

"They're going to be developing with the Republicans a mistrust they may never be able to get over," Spindell said. He said the WEC should not have sent the certification of ascertainment to the governor given the likelihood of a lawsuit being filed by the Trump campaign.

Spindell and other Republicans have suggested all six elections commissioners, composed of three Democrats and three Republicans, should have a say in whether the results are finalized and sent off to the governor, not just the chairperson.