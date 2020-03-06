Tony Evers can't answer why he vetoed bill: 'You caught me'

Gov. Tony Evers acknowledged that he couldn't explain why he vetoed a bill that would have allowed raffles using a paddle wheel device.

"You caught me," Evers, a Democrat, said after being asked by a reporter Thursday to explain his veto earlier in the week of the bipartisan paddle wheel raffle bill.

The measure, which the Legislature passed unanimously, would have allowed anyone with a Class B gambling license to conduct a raffle using a paddle wheel. Such devices are often used at meat raffles to award winners, even though the devices are currently illegal.

Evers was asked about the veto on Thursday after signing a bill in Wausau creating additional circuit branches.

"Can you just take us through your thought process on that?" the reporter from WSAU-AM in Wausau asked.

Those in attendance can be heard laughing in an audio clip posted by the Wisconsin Radio Network.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We'll get you the information on that," Evers said to more laughter. "I signed over 100 bills two days ago and vetoed a handful of other ones. You caught me."

After his spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff intervened to say his veto message would be provided, Evers said, "Good question, though."