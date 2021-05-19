Tony Evers calls special session for Medicaid expansion, economic development spending

"From one end of the state to the other, everybody is going to benefit by taking that $1 billion," Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point, said. "I can’t stress this enough, I don’t think this opportunity will ever come again.”

Evers' special session appears to be an effort to further sweeten the pot for Republicans by including legislation that would direct the savings incurred through Medicaid expansion into Wisconsin's economic recovery and more than 50 projects and economic development initiatives across the state. It would also add $151 million to the state's rainy day fund.

All told, Evers proposed putting an estimated $850 million in Medicaid expansion dollars to a list of projects, including $200 million in funding for broadband expansion, $100 million to help replace lead service lines for private users of public water systems and $100 million to local governments for road and other infrastructure improvement.

Evers has called the Legislature into several special sessions since taking office more than two years ago, but Republicans, who control the state Senate and Assembly, have largely punted on those requests, which have ranged from gun control to updating the state's aging unemployment system.