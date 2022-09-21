Tony Evers calls on Legislature to let public vote on abortion, other matters

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday called on the GOP-controlled Legislature to meet in special session to begin the process that, if passed, would allow voters an avenue to propose and repeal state laws such as Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban.

Evers' announcement marks the latest escalation in Democratic efforts to challenge the state's more than 170-year-old law, which hasn't been enforced since the Roe v. Wade precedent established abortion as a constitutional right nationally. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this summer, catapulting reproductive rights into a major campaign issue leading up to the Nov. 8 election, where Evers faces GOP challenger Tim Michels.

Speaking in the Capitol building, Evers pointed to the words inscribed on the governor’s conference room ceiling that reads, "The will of the people is the law of the land." The Democratic governor's proposal seeks to have the Legislature create a statewide referendum process allowing voters to collect signatures and file petitions forcing public votes on state laws or constitutional amendments.

"Right now, today, when it comes to reproductive freedom, the will of the people isn’t the law of the land, but it damn well should be folks,” Evers said.

While the Democratic governor said the proposal creates "a pathway for Wisconsinites to repeal Wisconsin’s 1849-era criminal abortion ban," such a change could open the door to votes on other measures that the majority of Wisconsin residents have supported, but have been largely rejected by the GOP-led Legislature.

Evers has called on the Legislature to convene in special session on Oct. 5 to take up the matter. Republicans, who control the state Assembly and Senate, have largely rejected Evers' previous calls for special sessions, including one called in June to overturn the state's abortion ban.

While lawmakers are required to gavel in to a special session called by the governor, they do not have to hold debate and can immediately adjourn.

More than 20 states currently have a statewide initiative process like the one called for by Evers, according to the governor's office.

"Unlike a number of other states, Wisconsin does not have any statewide initiative process that would allow electors to propose new state laws or constitutional amendments through a petition and to compel a referendum vote," according to a 2020 report from the Legislative Reference Bureau. "However, residents of Wisconsin do have the ballot initiative process at their disposal at the local level to compel a referendum vote via a petition."

Wisconsin's 1849 law bans abortions from the time of conception with one exception: to save the mother's life. There are no exceptions for rape, incest or the health of the mother.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has challenged the matter in court, arguing that subsequent laws make the state's 1849 abortion ban unenforceable, though the final decision may ultimately fall on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

This story will be updated.