Tony Evers calls in Legislature on Saturday to enact all mail-in spring election

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has called on the Legislature to meet in special session Saturday to take up new changes to Tuesday's spring election that would make it essentially eliminate in-person voting during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and send an absentee ballot to every registered voter in the state who has yet to request one.
In addition, Evers' order comes hours after a federal judge amended the extended deadline for receipt of absentee ballots in the Tuesday election, meaning the results cannot be revealed until April 13.
In a Friday statement, Evers urged the GOP-led Legislature to take up the legislation at 4 p.m. Saturday, which would send absentee ballots to all remaining voters by May 19 and extend the deadline to return absentee ballots to May 26.
"If, as elected officials, we’re going to expect the people of our state to make sacrifices to keep all of us safe, then, by golly, we better be willing do our part, too," Evers said in a statement. "So, today I announced that I am calling the Legislature into a special session to do its part — just as all of us are — to help keep our neighbors, our families, and our communities safe.”
Last week, Evers called on the Legislature to mail a ballot to every registered voter in the state, but the idea was quickly refused by Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who argued such a proposal was unrealistic.
As of Friday, 1,916 Wisconsinites had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Department of Health Services. More than 22,000 people have tested negative and 37 people have died due to the respiratory disease.
The ruling Thursday by U.S. District Judge William Conley extended the deadline for receipt of absentee ballots until 4 p.m. on April 13, and extended the deadline for requesting absentee ballots until 5 p.m. Friday.
'Ill-advised' election to go on amid COVID-19 pandemic, judge says, but some absentee ballot rules rolled back
Conley also had ruled Thursday that despite believing an in-person election on Tuesday was a bad idea because of the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread poll worker shortages, he is not authorized by law to postpone it. Only the Legislature, along with Gov. Tony Evers, can postpone the election, Conley wrote.
Conley made the additional ruling on Friday in response to a request for clarification filed late Thursday by lawyers for the Wisconsin Elections Commission, who had written to Conley.
In their letter, WEC's lawyers said the commission interpreted Conley's order on Thursday to mean that unofficial election night results should not be announced until April 13 at 4 p.m., or sometime after, when votes are tabulated.
"The commission wishes to avoid changing results being publicized each night during the tabulation period," WEC's lawyers wrote.
Under Conley's revised order, WEC "and any inspector … are enjoined from releasing any unofficial results until April 13 at 4 p.m. or as soon thereafter as votes are tabulated."
WEC spokesman Reid Magney said the commission was still working out when municipal clerks could begin counting votes and would give them guidance on that point soon.
Appeals of Conley's ruling Thursday have been filed by the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Wisconsin, which intervened in the lawsuit, along with the state Legislature, which was not allowed to intervene in the case but had submitted a friend-of-the-court brief.
Republicans are asking the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, based in Chicago, to put Conley's rulings on hold, asserting that Conley, on short notice before Tuesday's election, "rewrote" the rules for the election, creating voter confusion.
Lawyers for Democrats have responded that other circumstances surrounding the election, including the locations of polling places, have been changing rapidly as the election approaches and have not caused the chaos Republicans claim that the latest rulings will cause.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.