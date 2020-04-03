Tony Evers calls in Legislature on Saturday to enact all mail-in spring election

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has called on the Legislature to meet in special session Saturday to take up new changes to Tuesday's spring election that would make it essentially eliminate in-person voting during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and send an absentee ballot to every registered voter in the state who has yet to request one.

In addition, Evers' order comes hours after a federal judge amended the extended deadline for receipt of absentee ballots in the Tuesday election, meaning the results cannot be revealed until April 13.

In a Friday statement, Evers urged the GOP-led Legislature to take up the legislation at 4 p.m. Saturday, which would send absentee ballots to all remaining voters by May 19 and extend the deadline to return absentee ballots to May 26.

"If, as elected officials, we’re going to expect the people of our state to make sacrifices to keep all of us safe, then, by golly, we better be willing do our part, too," Evers said in a statement. "So, today I announced that I am calling the Legislature into a special session to do its part — just as all of us are — to help keep our neighbors, our families, and our communities safe.”

