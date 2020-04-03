Tony Evers calls in Legislature on Saturday to enact all mail-in spring election, GOP leaders reject proposal

GOP leaders have signaled they will not support Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' request to eliminate in-person voting in the upcoming spring election and send an absentee ballot to every registered voter in the state who has yet to request one.
Evers' on Friday called the Legislature to meet in special session Saturday to take up the legislation, which comes hours after a federal judge amended the extended deadline for receipt of absentee ballots in the Tuesday election, meaning the results cannot be revealed until April 13, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
In a Friday statement, Evers urged the GOP-led Legislature to take up the legislation at 4 p.m. Saturday, which would send absentee ballots to all remaining voters by May 19 and extend the deadline to return absentee ballots to May 26.
"Yeah, it’s late in the game, there’s no question, but it’s things that have been discussed before, people have had time to chew on it," Evers said in a Friday call with members of the media. "I'm hopeful that common sense will prevail and we’ll be able to get some solutions to this."
Shortly after issuing the order for a special session, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, issued a joint statement criticizing the timing of the request, which was made days before the Tuesday election, but also rejecting the proposal.
“Our Republic must continue to function, and the many local government positions on the ballot must be filled so that municipalities can swiftly respond to the crisis at hand," according to the statement. "We continue to support what Governor Evers has supported for weeks: the election should continue as planned on Tuesday.”
Evers said the legislation would extend any municipal terms that otherwise would conclude before the proposed May 26 vote.
When asked what he would do if Republicans refuse to take up the legislation, Evers said he believed they would, but added he will consider all options, but did not provide specifics.
"If they take no action we’ll be looking at every action we can take," Evers said.
Last week, Evers called on the Legislature to mail a ballot to every registered voter in the state, but the idea was quickly refused by GOP leaders who argued such a proposal was unrealistic.
Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, and Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, S-Oshkosh, supported Evers' most recent proposal.
“The April 7th election should be postponed by any means necessary," Hintz said in a statement. "Having tens of thousands of people gathered at polling places around the state on Tuesday will result in the further spreading of the COVID-19 virus."
As of Friday, 1,916 Wisconsinites had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Department of Health Services. More than 22,000 people have tested negative and 37 people have died due to the respiratory disease.
Over the last week, several municipalities across the state began planing for consolidated polling places in an effort to address a shortage of poll workers on Tuesday. Evers said he made the call to shift to a mail-in election to eliminate what could be large crowds of in-person voters at a time when social distancing is encouraged and mass gatherings are banned.
"I’m not looking to blame decision-making on the local level … they did that for their own specific reasons, but that has significant health care ramifications," Evers said. "I’m not sitting here trying to point fingers I’m trying to solve this thing. Clearly, if the number of poll places are down, that means it’s going to be much, much more difficult to maintain social distancing.”
If the election moves forward on Tuesday, a ruling Thursday by U.S. District Judge William Conley has extended the deadline for receipt of absentee ballots until 4 p.m. on April 13, and extended the deadline for requesting absentee ballots until 5 p.m. Friday .
'Ill-advised' election to go on amid COVID-19 pandemic, judge says, but some absentee ballot rules rolled back
Conley also had ruled Thursday that despite believing an in-person election on Tuesday was a bad idea because of the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread poll worker shortages, he is not authorized by law to postpone it. Only the Legislature, along with Gov. Tony Evers, can postpone the election, Conley wrote.
Conley made the additional ruling on Friday in response to a request for clarification filed late Thursday by lawyers for the Wisconsin Elections Commission, who had written to Conley.
In their letter, WEC's lawyers said the commission interpreted Conley's order on Thursday to mean that unofficial election night results should not be announced until April 13 at 4 p.m., or sometime after, when votes are tabulated.
"The commission wishes to avoid changing results being publicized each night during the tabulation period," WEC's lawyers wrote.
Under Conley's revised order, WEC "and any inspector … are enjoined from releasing any unofficial results until April 13 at 4 p.m. or as soon thereafter as votes are tabulated."
WEC spokesman Reid Magney said the commission was still working out when municipal clerks could begin counting votes and would give them guidance on that point soon.
Appeals of Conley's ruling Thursday have been filed by the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Wisconsin, which intervened in the lawsuit, along with the state Legislature, which was not allowed to intervene in the case but had submitted a friend-of-the-court brief.
Republicans are asking the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, based in Chicago, to put Conley's rulings on hold, asserting that Conley, on short notice before Tuesday's election, "rewrote" the rules for the election, creating voter confusion.
Lawyers for Democrats have responded that other circumstances surrounding the election, including the locations of polling places, have been changing rapidly as the election approaches and have not caused the chaos Republicans claim that the latest rulings will cause.
