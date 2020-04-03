Tony Evers calls in Legislature on Saturday to enact all mail-in spring election, GOP leaders reject proposal

Conley also had ruled Thursday that despite believing an in-person election on Tuesday was a bad idea because of the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread poll worker shortages, he is not authorized by law to postpone it. Only the Legislature, along with Gov. Tony Evers, can postpone the election, Conley wrote.

Conley made the additional ruling on Friday in response to a request for clarification filed late Thursday by lawyers for the Wisconsin Elections Commission, who had written to Conley.

In their letter, WEC's lawyers said the commission interpreted Conley's order on Thursday to mean that unofficial election night results should not be announced until April 13 at 4 p.m., or sometime after, when votes are tabulated.

"The commission wishes to avoid changing results being publicized each night during the tabulation period," WEC's lawyers wrote.

Under Conley's revised order, WEC "and any inspector … are enjoined from releasing any unofficial results until April 13 at 4 p.m. or as soon thereafter as votes are tabulated."

WEC spokesman Reid Magney said the commission was still working out when municipal clerks could begin counting votes and would give them guidance on that point soon.