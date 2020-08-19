Tony Evers calls for unity this November in brief DNC speech

"It’s a great honor and Kathy and I have been watching the last couple of nights," Evers said. "I know it was a disappointment for Wisconsin and Milwaukee in particular that COVID interfered with that, but the Democratic Party has just done a wonderful job making this happen."

While the DNC has been held largely online this week, Trump and Republicans have ramped up efforts in Wisconsin — often calling attention to the fact that Biden has yet to formally campaign in the battleground state.

Evers, who enacted a statewide mask order late last month, said holding large-scale campaign events amid the COVID-19 pandemic is "foolish."

“Any time you’re with a large group of people in a relatively small space, inside or out and if you’re not physically distanced enough, that’s a problem," said Evers, who removed his face mask only for his speech. "That’s why we’re trying our darnedest to drive that virus down in the state so we can get to a better place.”

Evers said he would like to see Milwaukee get another chance at hosting the DNC in 2024 — something some party officials have hinted at.

"I’m hopeful, but I know there’s lots of other cities that are feeling the same love to have this convention, but it would be great for the state and the city," Evers said.