Tony Evers calls for unity this November in brief DNC speech

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers used his brief airtime on the Democratic National Convention's online stage to push a message of unity this fall — while also squeezing in his trademark euphemism.
As Wednesday's lone speaker inside the second-floor conference room at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee, Evers, who spoke for a little over a minute, expressed regret that the convention could not be held in-person. The long-awaited DNC shifted to a nearly entirely online format due to ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We were really looking forward to having you here in America’s Dairyland," Evers said. "Unfortunately the pandemic means we can’t do that this year, but what unites us is far, far greater than what divides us."
Evers also called on voters to turn out this fall as former Vice President Joe Biden and running mate California Sen. Kamala Harris face President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the November election.
"This November is about returning kindness, respect, empathy and civility to the White House, and that’s who Joe and Kamala are, because they know, especially during challenging times like these, the problems we face can only be solved by all of us together," Evers said. "Holy mackerel folks, let’s get to work."
Asked by reporters after his speech if he ever thought he would speak on such a stage, Evers said, "Hell no, absolutely not."
"It’s a great honor and Kathy and I have been watching the last couple of nights," Evers said. "I know it was a disappointment for Wisconsin and Milwaukee in particular that COVID interfered with that, but the Democratic Party has just done a wonderful job making this happen."
While the DNC has been held largely online this week, Trump and Republicans have ramped up efforts in Wisconsin — often calling attention to the fact that Biden has yet to formally campaign in the battleground state.
Evers, who enacted a statewide mask order late last month, said holding large-scale campaign events amid the COVID-19 pandemic is "foolish."
“Any time you’re with a large group of people in a relatively small space, inside or out and if you’re not physically distanced enough, that’s a problem," said Evers, who removed his face mask only for his speech. "That’s why we’re trying our darnedest to drive that virus down in the state so we can get to a better place.”
Evers said he would like to see Milwaukee get another chance at hosting the DNC in 2024 — something some party officials have hinted at.
"I’m hopeful, but I know there’s lots of other cities that are feeling the same love to have this convention, but it would be great for the state and the city," Evers said.
In response to Evers' speech, state GOP executive director Mark Jefferson previewed the case Republicans are building against Evers should he run for re-election in 2022, referencing a backlog of unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic and Evers' subdued response to recent Black Lives Matter protests that damaged buildings and statues around the state Capitol.
"Tony Evers is a weak leader who has turned control of Wisconsin over to far-left activists — the same thing Joe Biden will do if he’s elected president," Jefferson said in a statement.
COVID-19 in photos: How Wisconsin is managing the pandemic
Requiring masks
In-person absentee voting begins
Middleton High drive-up graduation
Anti-mask protest
Making COVID-19 masks
Shortage of coins
Goodman Pool
Goodman Pool
YMCA summer camp
100,000 masks
Contact tracing
Doctor talking to patient
Outdoor class at Pinnacle
Punching bag
Starlite 14 drive-in theater
Starlite 14 drive-in theater
Masks to be required
News conference on masks
Covid cleaning
Bar closings
Homeless camps
Homeless camps
Virus testing
Testing
Testing
Henry Vilas Zoo reopens
Union Terrace reopening
A Day to Remember
West High grads
Pool openings
Grads on the Yahara
Fifth-grade graduation
Tribes battling steep losses
COVID-19 openings
Picking up belongings
Downtown Businesses
Covid transportation
Church capacities
Church capacities
Prepping for reopening
Warner Park - screening
Outdoor Dining East Main
Spacing out customers
Getting a tattoo
Memorial Day ceremony
Memorial Day weekend
Memorial Day weekend
Salons Opening
Fitness openings
Duck Pond Drive-In
Memorial Union crowd
Child care at YMCA
Bikers on Arboretum Drive
Brittingham Boats
Restaurant open
COVID-19 businesses reopen
Restaurant, bars reopen
Dentist with patient
Dane County institutes order
Carry-out food
Small retailers reopening
Shoe store reopening
COVID 19 testing site
COVID 19 testing site
UW-Madison virtual graduation
Monona Library Curbside
COVID-19 meat
Homeless in parks
UW Commencement
River Food Pantry
Dane County tourism
"Outside Looking In: A Drive-Thru Exhibition"
COVID-19 Menards
Covid Assembly Hearing
UW furloughs
Stay safe, Badgers
Celebrating 103 - From a distance
COVID-19 protest
COVID-19 candle installation
COVID-19 candle installation
A fishing opener amid COVID-19
COVID-19 UW-Madison students
Covid Public Employees
Act of Appreciation
Brazelton with video screen
Saris stays busy
Absentee ballots
UW Covid Testing
Covid State Parks
Easter baskets
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Election Day with COVID-19
COVID-19 Journaling Project
Election Day protest
Election Day with COVID-19
Honoring Essential Workers
Metro Transit Butler
Election set for Tuesday
Robots
Nolan family
Stressed over closure
Amy Shircel, former COVID-19 patient
COVID-19 retail
Playground closed
Little Library closed
Face shields
Entryway
Carwash
Rent strike
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Lori and Chris Robson
Chad Backes
Tourism
Tourism
City Church live stream
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
John Hicks getting a meal
Rachel putting food in cooler
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Speaking to changes
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
School closure news conference
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
COVID-19 News conference
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.