Tony Evers calls for unemployment overhaul, redistricting transparency in State of State

Following a turbulent year marked by a global pandemic and political and social unrest, Gov. Tony Evers during his annual State of the State address Tuesday called for an ambitious agenda for the new legislative session that includes an unemployment system overhaul, $200 million investment in broadband infrastructure and a guarantee of transparency in drawing the state’s political maps.
The proposals, some of which will be included in his upcoming state budget request, will test an already rocky relationship with the Republican-controlled Legislature as lawmakers seek a path out of the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his speech, Evers said he plans to call the Legislature into special session to pass a plan to modernize the state’s unemployment system that dates back to the Nixon era, although Evers provided few details in Tuesday evening’s address.
Evers during his two years in office has called the Legislature into a variety of special sessions on his policy goals, but Republicans have remained resolute in brushing them aside.
Evers is also likely to face pressure from his own party to secure progressive policy changes following a budget some Democrats have criticized as ceding too much to Republicans.
Evers, who is the first governor in 74 years to not be physically present in the Capitol to deliver his address, remarked upon the state of the state at the precipice of what is almost guaranteed to be another difficult state budget negotiation that will commence next month and likely go into the summer.
With his speech Monday, Evers previewed what are likely to be some of his signature policy goals this legislative session, although he won’t announce more until his budget address next month.
During his speech, dedicated to the 5,000 lives lost in Wisconsin due to COVID-19, Evers remarked upon the difficulty of the previous year, but also highlighted the perseverance Wisconsinites demonstrated during the worst outbreak in a century.
"Unfortunately, many of the challenges of 2020 will no doubt carry into this new year," Evers said. "But as we reflect on these challenges—the magnitude of what this past year presented us, and the work we did together to prepare, adapt, and respond—let us also remember to grant ourselves grace, to permit ourselves perspective, to recognize our own resilience."
Evers call for an overhaul to the unemployment system comes as his administration has been ridiculed for its alarmingly slow response to addressing the state’s skyrocketing unemployment claims during the pandemic.
In his speech, Evers blamed that response on the state’s antiquated unemployment claim system he said was not equipped for the demands the pandemic presented.
"This system isn’t new, and these problems aren’t, either," Evers said. "And Republicans and Democrats alike are to blame. The fact of the matter is that previous administrations and more than a decades’ worth of legislators have known this system was outdated and couldn’t handle an economic crisis like the one this pandemic presented, and they never took the time to fix it."
In his response to the speech, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, disputed that line of thinking, blaming the governor for a lack of leadership and inaction on the issue.
"Wisconsinites deserve better," he said.
Since March, the state Department of Workforce Development received 8.8 million claims, 1.6 million more claims than the previous four years combined. To address those claims, the administration increased staffing in the unemployment claims division from 500 to more than 1,800, but even that wasn't enough to fully address the problem.
"If the Legislature continues to ignore this problem—if they gavel in and gavel out like they’ve done before, if they leave this problem for another administration, another generation—the people of this state will hold them accountable at the ballot box," Evers said.
Beyond that, Evers said he wants a $200 million investment to help expand broadband access in Wisconsin in the next budget, which is on top of the $54 million invested in the previous budget. If passed, it would be the largest broadband investment in state history.
According to figures provided by the administration, about 430,000 people — 25% of the state's rural population — lacks access to high-speed internet, placing Wisconsin 36th in the nation.
The third prong of Evers' proposals he highlighted is to pass a measure in his state budget this year that would increase transparency in the decennial redrawing of the state's political maps by requiring public meetings during the process, prevent the Legislature from destroying records about the process, and requiring the Legislature to pass maps drawn by the governor's nonpartisan redistricting commission he formed last year.
Republicans control both the Senate and Assembly, however, so it's unlikely Evers would have the political leverage to include his preferred maps in this year's budget.
"I believe — and I know many of you at home do — that the people should get to choose their elected officials, not the other way around," Evers said. "Wisconsinites don’t want maps that favor any political candidate or party—we just want maps where either candidate can win."
During the last redistricting process ten years ago, Republicans drew the maps behind closed doors.
Evers dedicated his address to the more than 5,000 Wisconsinites who have died of COVID-19 and their families.
"When I delivered my last state of the state address, no one could have predicted the rest of the year would go quite like it did," Evers is planning to say. "What we now know about 2020 is that it was among the most unrelenting years many of us have ever experienced."
Last January, Evers delivered a State of the State speech that came 6 months after signing off on his first budget bill, and vowed to create a new redistricting commission to present nonpartisan political maps for the Legislature to pass, if they choose to.
"We were looking ahead to redistricting on the horizon, creating the People’s Maps Commission to draw our state’s next maps after the 2020 Census and ensure that people choose their elected officials, not the other way around. We were pushing to return to our state’s commitment to two-thirds funding for our kids and our schools, and we were going to increase aid to our most rural school districts while providing $130 million toward reducing property taxes through equalization aid," Evers is planning to say this evening. "Then things changed overnight."
Just months after that speech, Wisconsin and the nation plunged into the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, which decimated the economy. The virus has so far infected at least 552,000 Wisconsinites. The economy has improved, but not fully, presenting myriad challenges for lawmakers in crafting the state's next budget in the coming months.
Last week, the state Department of Workforce Development reported that almost 97% of the more than 8.87 million weekly unemployment claims received between March 15 and December 19 of last year had been processed. More than 266,000 weekly claims were awaiting processing.
That budget needs to be passed by the end of June, otherwise current spending levels will continue, which could threaten many programs.
There is, of course, some hope on the horizon.
The state Department of Health Services reported Monday that the state has administered more than 151,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including more than 11,500 booster shots, mostly to health care workers and nursing home residents. All told, the state aims to administer doses to about 550,000 people in what is considered phase 1a of Wisconsin’s vaccination plan.
Firefighters and police officers, about 30,000 people, will be among those next in line to be vaccinated, state officials have said.
But Wisconsin appears to lag many other states in vaccine distribution, and Republicans have called on the Evers administration to improve. Likewise, the Evers administration over the past year was criticized harshly for its troublesome handling of state unemployment claims, a problem that Republicans in COVID-19 legislation currently under negotiation are demanding Evers address.
Former Republican Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, a likely 2022 Republican gubernatorial candidate, knocked Evers in a video she posted for his handling of vaccine distribution, unemployment claims, relations with the Legislature and handling of protests and riots over the summer. She said she wants to see the state focus on getting kids back into schools, passing election reforms and growing the economy.
"Unfortunately, weak leadership has become the hallmark of the Evers administration, and the victims of this incompetence are real people," Kleefisch said.
In December, the state reported it had ended the most recent fiscal year with a positive balance in the general fund using a standard accounting method for the first time in at least three decades.
However, the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum reported in December the state could face the most challenging budget session in a decade this year as spending is projected to exceed revenues by about $373.1 million — without taking into account Medicaid costs and new spending requests from state agencies.
In the upcoming budget negotiation, Evers will face pressure from not only Republicans, but from some Democrats who want him to go further than the budget by implementing more progressive policies, such as expanding Medicaid.
Evers is set to deliver his speech at 7 p.m. this evening on YouTube and his Facebook page.
Amid the past year's challenges, Evers is planning to say Wisconsinites must work together.
"We’ve made it through a difficult year, folks," Evers is set to say. "While it was discouraging, we aren’t defeated. While it was trying, we’re tough. Wisconsin, we’ve never been known for being timid, and we’re sure not going to start today. Our people, our state, and our democracy have withstood tests before, and we will again answer the call to go forward unphased."
This story will be updated.