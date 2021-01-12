Tony Evers calls for unemployment overhaul, redistricting transparency in State of State

During the last redistricting process ten years ago, Republicans drew the maps behind closed doors.

Evers dedicated his address to the more than 5,000 Wisconsinites who have died of COVID-19 and their families.

"When I delivered my last state of the state address, no one could have predicted the rest of the year would go quite like it did," Evers is planning to say. "What we now know about 2020 is that it was among the most unrelenting years many of us have ever experienced."

Last January, Evers delivered a State of the State speech that came 6 months after signing off on his first budget bill, and vowed to create a new redistricting commission to present nonpartisan political maps for the Legislature to pass, if they choose to.