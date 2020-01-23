Tony Evers calls for Tuesday special session on $8.5 million package of farm bills

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has called on the Republican-led Legislature to convene next Tuesday to take up a roughly $8.5 million package of bills aimed at addressing the state’s struggling agriculture industry.
Evers said he will begin meeting today with Republican lawmakers on the bills, which he described as a “three-pronged approach” to reinvest in Wisconsin farmers. Evers first announced the package of bills during his Wednesday State of the State address.
The proposed investment would be distributed over the 2019-21 biennium, he added.
“It is anything but a handout," Evers told reporters Thursday. "An investment in farming in Wisconsin is going to help all of Wisconsin."
The proposed bills would create the Wisconsin Initiative for Dairy Exports and set a goal of increasing Wisconsin’s dairy exports to 20% of the U.S. milk supply by 2024 through boosting efficiency in small and medium farms and building up the state’s dairy brand. The state currently exports about 14% of the nation’s milk supply.
Another bill would connect farmers with buyers such as universities, technical colleges, hospitals and local businesses.
Evers also vowed to expand the Farm Center and boost staffing at UW-Extension to better assist farmers, and said he plans to create a new farmer mental health program to assist farmers in accessing mental health support.
You have free articles remaining.
To continue his focus on farmers and rural issues, Evers also said he’ll create the Office of Rural Prosperity within the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to help people access programs addressing rural needs.
Evers said that could entail connecting farming operations with financial incentive opportunities.
“We hear a lot about Foxconn, but the fact of the matter is they have opportunities for our rural people in our rural communities as well,” Evers said.
Both Evers and Randy Romanski, secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, said they feel good about the package of bills, which they said should be able to garner bipartisan support.
“Agriculture is not a partisan issue,” Romanski said. “I think everybody supports investing in our rural economic structure and our farmers and supporting their dedication and commitment to the rural economy. I think we look at this as an opportunity to work together.”
While some Republican lawmakers criticized Evers following his State of the State speech for not collaborating with GOP lawmakers before unveiling the bills, Evers argued many of the issues should be familiar to state lawmakers.
“The fact is, many of these items we’re talking about today and last night were in my budget, so there should be no surprises,” Evers said. “We’re past the point of pointing fingers. We just need to get work done.”
Following Evers’ Wednesday speech, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said he was interested to see what the bills entail. He added it’s uncertain if all the bills can be passed before the Senate adjourns, which could happen by February or March.
“The governor is right, we’re losing two dairy farms a day and we’re all ears when it comes to what he’s going to propose and whether or not it’s something we can get bills drafted on and through the full Legislature,” Fitzgerald said Wednesday. “Before the end of this session, that’s pretty aggressive so we’ll see how it works out.”