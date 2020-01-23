Tony Evers calls for Tuesday special session on $8.5 million package of farm bills

Evers also vowed to expand the Farm Center and boost staffing at UW-Extension to better assist farmers, and said he plans to create a new farmer mental health program to assist farmers in accessing mental health support.

To continue his focus on farmers and rural issues, Evers also said he’ll create the Office of Rural Prosperity within the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to help people access programs addressing rural needs.

Evers said that could entail connecting farming operations with financial incentive opportunities.

“We hear a lot about Foxconn, but the fact of the matter is they have opportunities for our rural people in our rural communities as well,” Evers said.

Both Evers and Randy Romanski, secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, said they feel good about the package of bills, which they said should be able to garner bipartisan support.

“Agriculture is not a partisan issue,” Romanski said. “I think everybody supports investing in our rural economic structure and our farmers and supporting their dedication and commitment to the rural economy. I think we look at this as an opportunity to work together.”