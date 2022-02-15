Tony Evers calls for education spending, $150 checks to residents in state of the state address

In the final State of the State address of Gov. Tony Evers’ first term, the Democratic governor called on legislative Republicans to convene in special session to take up his plan to spend almost $1.7 billion of Wisconsin’s projected surplus on schools and caregivers, and to send $150 checks to every resident in the state — a proposal that’s already been widely rejected by Republicans.

Evers, who is seeking a second term this November, also touted the billions of dollars of federal coronavirus stimulus funds he's allocated over the course of the pandemic to businesses, farmers and other industries. Adding to that, he announced on Tuesday plans to spend $25 million of those funds to freeze tuition at University of Wisconsin System through the summer of 2023 and another $5 million to expand counseling, stress reduction programming and provide mental health programs for members of the Wisconsin National Guard.

Evers plans to sign an executive order Wednesday calling for the special session, a proposal that will almost certainly be rejected by Republicans, who control the Legislature and have refused multiple special session calls made by Evers in his first three years in office. Lawmakers are required to gavel in to a special session called by the governor, but they do not have to hold debate and can immediately adjourn.

“Indifference in this building is getting expensive, folks. And let me be frank: the people who will bear the burden of inaction are almost certainly not the people sitting in this chamber tonight,” Evers said in a packed Assembly chamber. “So don’t sit here in a white, marble building with state coffers that are full and tell Wisconsinites who are working hard every day that we can’t afford to do more. That’s baloney.”

In addition to sending $150 checks to every Wisconsinite, Evers' proposal would also allocate more than $130 million in child care and caregiver tax credits and $750 million to schools.

Republicans have criticized Evers’ proposal as a reelection gimmick and have said they plan to use the state’s $3.8 billion projected surplus on tax cuts in the next budget process. Evers opposed a similar idea when proposed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker when he was seeking a third term in 2018.

Other proposals announced by Evers don't require GOP approval, like plans to allocate $30 million for emergency medical service providers in the state and $15 million for mental health services in schools using federal funds.

"This pandemic didn’t just expose the need for us to expand access to rural healthcare," Evers said. "It also highlighted that our kids need more mental health support in our schools, and this pandemic only made those needs more urgent."

He also unveiled plans to create a Blue Ribbon Commission on Veteran Opportunity to create additional supports for education and employment for the more than 300,000 veterans in the state.

Evers' speech comes as he seeks a second term this November with a campaign focused on the "kitchen table issues" that helped him unseat former Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2018. Republicans, who hold majorities in the Assembly and Senate and have clashed with Evers since before he took office, view the Nov. 8 general election as an opportunity to unseat the governor and reclaim a trifecta in the Capitol.

The Democratic governor has touted the accomplishments of his first three years, including increased spending on roads, broadband expansion and education. He also signed the state's 2021-23 biennial budget last summer, which included more than $2 billion in GOP-authored income tax cuts. The budget also funds two-thirds of the cost of public schools, though it achieves that by largely cutting property taxes.

A growing list of Republicans have lined up to challenge Evers this November, including former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and anti-establishment candidates Rep. Timothy Ramthun and Marine veteran Kevin Nicholson. Small-business owner and entrepreneur Jonathan Wichmann is also seeking the party nomination in the Aug. 9 primary.

"We hope that Governor Evers enjoys giving his State of the State address tonight, because it's going to be his final one," Republican Governors Association spokesperson Maddie Anderson said in a statement.

Last year, Evers became the first governor in 74 years to not be physically present in the Capitol to deliver his address, which he delivered in a video message. Legislative Republicans viewed Evers' address at the Capitol that year, with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, delivering the GOP response from the Assembly dais where the governor usually speaks, another break from tradition.

Evers dedicated last year's speech to the 5,000 Wisconsin residents who had died from the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic's death toll in the state has more than doubled since, according to the state Department of Health Services.

One thing that appears all but certain is the persistent rift between Evers and legislative Republicans. Several GOP leaders have said they rarely speak with the governor and Vos recently cited in particular the strain following Evers' refusal to identify the staffer who secretly recorded a phone conversation between the governor, Vos and former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald in early 2020.

Republican leaders have indicated plans to adjourn this year's legislative session by as early as the end of this month.

Evers has also taken on the role of goalie in the Capitol and has vetoed dozens of Republican-authored measures, including restrictions on abortion, voting and what teachers could say in the classroom about systemic racism.

Republicans have keyed in on the state's ongoing workforce challenges this year, with Vos and Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, describing the labor shortage as "one of the biggest struggles across our state" in a state of the state invitation letter sent to Evers late last year.

A survey of 265 employers late last month by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state's largest business organization, found that 88% of respondents reported difficulty hiring enough employees, with the large majority of those business owners looking to wage increases to attract talent.

More than eight in 10 employers said they plan to raise wages by 3% or more this year. Just over one-third of respondents also said they planned to raise wages by more than 4% this year, an increase from the roughly 25% of respondents who made the same claim last summer.

Asked why they are having trouble hiring employees, 44% of respondents said it was because of a lack of qualified applicants, 36% blamed the labor shortage and 9% said it was due to overly generous unemployment benefits.

Meanwhile, Republicans who control the Legislature plan to vote in the Assembly this Thursday on a package of workforce-related bills that would, among other measures, tie the number of weekly unemployment benefits an individual could receive to the state's overall unemployment rate. At the current rate, unemployed individuals would only be eligible for 14 weeks of benefits, which top out at $370 per week.

Other bills in the package would prohibit individuals who turn down job offers from receiving Medicaid coverage and require the state Department of Health Services to enforce a federal work requirement for able-bodied adults without dependents in order to take part in the state's FoodShare program, which helps people with limited money buy food.

