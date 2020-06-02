Tony Evers calls for changing police use of force policies in wake of George Floyd death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gov. Tony Evers is calling for a statewide change in police department use of force policies in the wake of unrest following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Evers wants state lawmakers to pass a bill sponsored by Democrats that would ensure each law enforcement agency in the state has a use of force policy that meets certain requirements.

"George Floyd’s death—and the lives taken before him—are symptomatic of the disease we’ve failed to adequately treat for four centuries," Evers said in a statement. "We must offer our compassion, we must offer our support, but most of all, we must offer our action. We can start with accountability for unacceptable use of force by certain law enforcement officers in our country and our state."

Evers' statement comes amid nationwide unrest, including protesting and looting in Madison, as rage over police violence boils over. Protesters across the nation have drawn attention to the death of Floyd, who died after Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck as Floyd cried, "I can't breathe." On Monday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner declared the death a homicide.