Tony Evers calls for agreement on emergency legislation as unemployment claims skyrocket

Gov. Tony Evers called on Republican lawmakers to mend their differences with him on emergency legislation as the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic prompted more than 1.5 million calls last week to the Wisconsin unemployment insurance office, a 6,208% increase over the average weekly call volume.
The development comes as the state filed more than 115,000 initial unemployment claims last week and as Evers and Republicans have so far been unsuccessful in coming to an agreement on emergency legislation to aid in the response to COVID-19.
"We are headed into the worst of this, folks," Evers said during a Monday media call. "I’m sure many of us would like to wake up from this nightmare tomorrow morning and say it never happened. But the responsible thing is to prepare for the worst and hope for the best."
So far, the state Department of Health Services has confirmed 1,221 positive cases of COVID-19 and at least 14 deaths.
Evers has the authority to spend the $1.9 billion federal stimulus package funding on his own, but still wants legislation to give state agencies more flexibility in handling the crisis.
"There's extraordinary needs," Evers said. "The Department of Health Services needs to have the ability to have more flexibility in how they can respond. We need legislative assistance in that area."
Evers is already using his authority to try to purchase 10,000 ventilators and 1 million protective face masks to assist with the state’s response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Last week Evers proposed a $700 million legislative package meant to address health care needs related to the outbreak, extend the statewide public health emergency indefinitely until revoked by the Legislature and boost health care staffing. The legislation would also waive the state's voter identification requirement for the April 7 election, and extend the online registration deadline and waive the witness signature requirement for those voting absentee.
Some of the provisions in the package, especially regarding voting, aren't an easy sell for Republicans. In a joint letter to Evers, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, balked at the cost of the package and urged him to act on his own for now to procure necessary supplies. They said the state could transfer funds between accounts to pay for supplies until federal funding arrives within the next month. But an Evers spokeswoman said that may be unwise because state officials don't yet know whether they'll be able to be reimbursed fully by the federal government.
Wisconsin law gives Evers broad authority to spend federal funds and create additional federally-funded positions without the Legislature acting.
An Evers spokeswoman said Evers would soon be introducing a second bill dealing with more issues the state will need to sort out in light of COVID-19.
Evers said he hopes Republican leaders will come into session "as soon as possible." In light of the precipitous surge in unemployment claims, Evers said an immediate change he's seeking is for the Legislature to waive Wisconsin's one-week waiting period to receive unemployment benefits.
In a statement, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said he expects the Senate will vote in virtual session on emergency legislation "in the next couple weeks."
"Despite the disagreement over the weekend, we're continuing to make progress on a bill," Fitzgerald said.
Waiving the one-week requirement to receive unemployment benefits may be gaining bipartisan traction. Last week, Sen. Andre Jacque, R-De Pere, a conservative Republican, introduced a bill to waive the one-week requirement for 52 weeks during a declared state of emergency.
Wisconsin's Department of Workforce Development, the agency that oversees unemployment insurance claims, is working to accommodate the increase in calls, averaging 160 calls per second. The agency has already expanded its capacity to be able to handle 690 simultaneous calls, and has increased staff at the unemployment call center from 57 staff members to 92. Evers said the agency needs at least 80 additional staff to help triage calls for unemployment.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition, state is also working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to establish voluntary isolation centers and field hospitals around the state to reduce the spread of the disease.
Expanded testing ability
Earlier on Monday, Evers announced several businesses are partnering with the Wisconsin Clinical Lab Network to increase the state's capacity to test people for the novel coronavirus.
Fitchburg-based Promega, Madison-based Exact Sciences and UW Health, and Marshfield-based Marshfield Health Clinic System will work with the laboratory network to share knowledge, resources and technology to boost the state's ability to test patients for the virus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.
They join the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene and the Milwaukee Public Health Lab, which were leading the charge to test in the state.
The Wisconsin Clinical Lab Network has been completing about 1,500 to 2,000 tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus per day, according to Evers' office, and expects to be able to double the capacity soon while continuing to expand.
"Wisconsin is extremely fortunate to have these industry leaders in our own backyard," Evers said. “They are exhibiting the right kind of leadership that all Wisconsinites deserve: stepping up with innovation, cutting down superficial barriers, and doing all they can to help keep Wisconsin communities healthy."
More than 1,100 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the new coronavirus, and 14 people in the state have died, according to the state Department of Health Services.
Tests will only be conducted with an order from a doctor, and the labs themselves are not testing sites, according to the statement.
Even though the additional labs will expand testing capacity in Wisconsin, the national supply of chemicals and other materials used in tests remains "extremely fragile," said Andrea Palm, secretary of the state Department of Health Services.
Meanwhile, Palm said the state’s hospitals have about 1,215 ventilators, up from an estimate of 620 ventilators she provided 10 days ago. The new estimate is based on better information from hospitals, she said.
Evers said Saturday the state is looking at buying 10,000 additional ventilators to prepare for a potential surge of serious COVID-19 cases.
The state’s “safer at home” restrictions appear to be having an impact on the outbreak, though the true picture won’t begin to be known for another week or two, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a medical officer for the state health department.
Palm said last week that without strict social distancing, the state would likely have 22,000 cases of COVID-19, including 440 to 1,500 deaths, by April 8. That was based on cases doubling every three to four days, Westergaard said.
"We’re beating that a little bit," he said Monday. "We’re seeing a slower curve."
April 7 election
Evers on Monday said he has no plans to change the date of the April 7 election, which features candidates for Wisconsin Supreme Court and the presidential preference primaries.
The number of absentee ballot requests to local officials has continued to surge as voters seek to avoid the polls on election day to mitigate the risk of contracting the virus.
As of Monday, local election officials have received 883,293 absentee ballot requests, a record for a spring election. A federal judge could rule later this week on three consolidated lawsuits seeking to expand absentee voting, delay the election and vote absentee without a witness.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.