Tony Evers calls for agreement on emergency legislation as unemployment claims skyrocket

Gov. Tony Evers called on Republican lawmakers to mend their differences with him on emergency legislation as the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic prompted more than 1.5 million calls last week to the Wisconsin unemployment insurance office, a 6,208% increase over the average weekly call volume.

The development comes as the state filed more than 115,000 initial unemployment claims last week and as Evers and Republicans have so far been unsuccessful in coming to an agreement on emergency legislation to aid in the response to COVID-19.

"We are headed into the worst of this, folks," Evers said during a Monday media call. "I’m sure many of us would like to wake up from this nightmare tomorrow morning and say it never happened. But the responsible thing is to prepare for the worst and hope for the best."

So far, the state Department of Health Services has confirmed 1,221 positive cases of COVID-19 and at least 14 deaths.

Evers has the authority to spend the $1.9 billion federal stimulus package funding on his own, but still wants legislation to give state agencies more flexibility in handling the crisis.