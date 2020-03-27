Tony Evers calls for absentee ballots for every voter, Senate leader calls request 'complete fantasy'

Gov. Tony Evers has called on the Legislature to send an absentee ballot to every registered voter in the state to minimize in-person voting during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak — a request that was quickly rebuked by Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald as "complete fantasy."
Also on Friday, a new memo argues that recommendations made this week by clerks in Dane and Milwaukee counties that voters could indicate they are indefinitely confined to avoid uploading a photo ID when voting absentee due to the outbreak, could be a violation of state election laws.
Rather than issue an emergency order to mail absentee ballots to every registered voter in the state, Evers said "the Legislature is the best place to make that happen."
"The governor could issue an order today and it would result in a lawsuit tomorrow," Evers' chief legal counsel Ryan Nilsestuen said, citing the four lawsuits already filed against the state relating to plans to move forward with the April 7 election. "Issuing an order today would probably result in a fifth lawsuit."
However, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said the idea of mailing and processing millions of ballots in 10 days was not feasible or realistic.
"The Legislature on both sides of the aisle has to know this is ridiculous," Fitzgerald said in a statement. "In pitching this idea, the governor is lying directly to Wisconsinites about this even being remotely possible. Acting like this is doable is a hoax."
Evers has remained adamant the election will proceed as planned for April 7 — a decision that Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, have supported. All three have strongly encouraged residents to vote absentee.
Vos' office did not respond to a request for comment on Evers' request, while Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, and Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, said they support the measure.
Local clerks had issued more than 741,000 absentee ballots as of Friday morning, a spring election record, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Nearly 200,000 absentee ballots have been returned so far.
The decision to hold the election in a time when nonessential travel and mass gatherings are banned in hopes of mitigating the respiratory disease's spread has drawn fervent criticism from poll workers, clerks and members of the public who argue doing so puts voters and poll workers at risk of infection.
Indefinitely confined
A Friday memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau found that Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell and Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson misinterpreted state elections laws when they encouraged voters to indicate on their absentee ballot they are indefinitely confined, allowing them to avoid having to upload a photo ID, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wisconsin law says people can certify they are indefinitely confined due to “age, illness, infirmity or disability," but the memo states the stay at home order "does not render all Wisconsin residents indefinitely confined."
"Civil and criminal penalties apply both to voters and election officials who violate Wisconsin’s election and voting laws," the bureau states in the memo. "The current public health emergency does not permit clerks to misapply Wisconsin’s elections laws."
Following his original recommendation, McDonell later clarified that voters who do not need to be indefinitely confined shouldn’t use the indefinitely confined option.
McDonell said in a Friday email that Dane County's legal counsel have indicated his recommendation to voters is consistent with advice from the Wisconsin Election Commission and is believed to be legally defensible.
"My advice to voters is unchanged," McDonell said in an email. "Use this if needed. Do not abuse the system. Be safe. Vote by mail."
In a joint statement, GOP leaders Vos and Fitzgerald argued the recommendations by McDonell and Christenson were an attempt to circumvent the state's voter ID law.
"They’re threatening the integrity of elections and needlessly exposing voters to disenfranchisement," according to the statement. "It is completely inappropriate for them to use a pandemic to advance their far-left agenda. At a time when our state should be coming together, it’s sad that liberal clerks see it as an opportunity for political gain.”
The Wisconsin Election Commission will convene Friday afternoon to discuss pending litigation related to the outbreak and Election Day procedures, supplies and poll workers, as well as absentee ballot procedures.
Lawsuits mounting
With the election less than two weeks away, the state elections commission has been slammed by lawsuits related to the upcoming vote, which features a Wisconsin Supreme Court race, presidential primary and hundreds of local races.
Green Bay filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday alleging that local governments are finding it “functionally impossible” to administer the election and maintain social distancing. The lawsuit states that 90% of the city’s 278 poll workers are at least 60 years old, making them especially vulnerable to the virus. Only 54 of the 278 workers had agreed to work the election as of Friday, the lawsuit said.
On Thursday, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin filed a lawsuit arguing that a state law that requires absentee voters to have a witness sign mail-in ballots violates the rights of older, medically vulnerable voters who are self-quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also on Thursday, a group of voting rights groups and labor unions filed a federal lawsuit aiming to postpone in-person voting in the April 7 election at least until Evers' "safer at home" order expires. The order expires April 24, but it could be extended.
The lawsuit also seeks to remove requirements that absentee voters provide photo IDs and proof-of-residency documents with ballot applications — as well as ban election officials from enforcing in-person voting until the order concludes.
In addition, a federal judge recently ruled the state must allow online voter registration through March 30 in response to a lawsuit filed by the state and national Democratic Party.
Also this week, Madison’s city clerk said roughly half of poll workers scheduled to work the election have canceled. In Middleton, 25 of the city’s 72 poll workers, including two chief inspectors, will not staff Election Day.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
