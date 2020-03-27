Tony Evers calls for absentee ballots for every voter, Senate leader calls request 'complete fantasy'

Wisconsin law says people can certify they are indefinitely confined due to “age, illness, infirmity or disability," but the memo states the stay at home order "does not render all Wisconsin residents indefinitely confined."

"Civil and criminal penalties apply both to voters and election officials who violate Wisconsin’s election and voting laws," the bureau states in the memo. "The current public health emergency does not permit clerks to misapply Wisconsin’s elections laws."

Following his original recommendation, McDonell later clarified that voters who do not need to be indefinitely confined shouldn’t use the indefinitely confined option.

McDonell said in a Friday email that Dane County's legal counsel have indicated his recommendation to voters is consistent with advice from the Wisconsin Election Commission and is believed to be legally defensible.

"My advice to voters is unchanged," McDonell said in an email. "Use this if needed. Do not abuse the system. Be safe. Vote by mail."

In a joint statement, GOP leaders Vos and Fitzgerald argued the recommendations by McDonell and Christenson were an attempt to circumvent the state's voter ID law.