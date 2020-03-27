Tony Evers calls for absentee ballots for every voter, GOP leaders say request is unrealistic

Gov. Tony Evers has called on the Legislature to send an absentee ballot to every registered voter in the state to minimize in-person voting during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak — a request that was quickly rebuked by Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald as "complete fantasy."
Also on Friday, a new memo argues that recommendations made this week by clerks in Dane and Milwaukee counties that voters could indicate they are indefinitely confined to avoid uploading a photo ID when voting absentee due to the outbreak could be a violation of state election laws.
Rather than issue an emergency order to mail absentee ballots to every registered voter in the state, Evers said "the Legislature is the best place to make that happen."
"The governor could issue an order today and it would result in a lawsuit tomorrow," Evers' chief legal counsel Ryan Nilsestuen said. As of Friday, five lawsuits had been filed regarding the upcoming election.
However, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said the idea of mailing and processing millions of ballots in 10 days was not feasible or realistic.
"In pitching this idea, the governor is lying directly to Wisconsinites about this even being remotely possible," Fitzgerald said in a statement. "Acting like this is doable is a hoax."
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, also slammed Evers' proposal, calling the suggestion "careless and reckless" in a statement.
Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, and Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, said they support Evers' measure.
Evers has remained adamant the election will proceed as planned for April 7 — a decision that Fitzgerald and Vos have supported. All three have strongly encouraged residents to vote absentee.
As of March 1, there were more than 3.3 million active registered voters in the state, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Local clerks had issued more than 741,000 absentee ballots as of Friday morning, a spring election record, according to the Commission. Nearly 200,000 absentee ballots have been returned so far.
The decision to hold the election in a time when nonessential travel and mass gatherings are banned in hopes of mitigating the respiratory disease's spread has drawn strong criticism from poll workers, clerks and members of the public who argue doing so puts voters and poll workers at risk of infection.
Indefinitely confined
A Friday memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau says Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell and Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson misinterpreted state elections laws when they encouraged voters to indicate on their absentee ballot they are indefinitely confined due to the pandemic, allowing them to avoid having to upload a photo ID.
Wisconsin law says people can certify they are indefinitely confined due to “age, illness, infirmity or disability," but the memo states the stay at home order "does not render all Wisconsin residents indefinitely confined."
"Civil and criminal penalties apply both to voters and election officials who violate Wisconsin’s election and voting laws," the bureau states in the memo. "The current public health emergency does not permit clerks to misapply Wisconsin’s elections laws."
McDonell said in a Friday email that Dane County's legal counsel have indicated his recommendation to voters is consistent with advice from the Wisconsin Election Commission and is believed to be legally defensible.
"My advice to voters is unchanged," McDonell said in an email. "Use this if needed. Do not abuse the system. Be safe. Vote by mail."
"The intent of the statute is to allow voters who are indefinitely confined due to the COVID-19 virus to vote if they can’t get a state ID or don’t have the ability to copy their state ID without leaving home," David Cault, Dane County's Corporation Counsel, said in an email to McDonell. "It is totally consistent with the language and spirit of the Governor’s safer at home order."
However, in a joint statement, GOP leaders Vos and Fitzgerald argued the recommendations by McDonell and Christenson were an attempt to circumvent the state's voter ID law and could disenfranchise voters.
"It is completely inappropriate for them to use a pandemic to advance their far-left agenda," according to the statement. "At a time when our state should be coming together, it’s sad that liberal clerks see it as an opportunity for political gain.”
Lawsuits mounting
With the election less than two weeks away, the state has been slammed by lawsuits related to the upcoming vote, which features a Wisconsin Supreme Court race, presidential primary and hundreds of local races.
The most recent was filed Friday by the Republican Party of Wisconsin against county clerks allowing people voting absentee to avoid uploading a photo ID because of coronavirus.
"While some clerks have effectively managed the current crisis, other clerks are unilaterally rewriting our state’s election laws and encouraging other clerks around the state to follow suit," party chairman Andrew Hitt said in a statement.
Green Bay filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday alleging that local governments are finding it “functionally impossible” to administer the election and maintain social distancing. The lawsuit states that 90% of the city’s 278 poll workers are at least 60 years old, making them especially vulnerable to the virus. Only 54 of the 278 workers had agreed to work the election as of Friday, the lawsuit said.
On Thursday, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin filed a lawsuit arguing that a state law that requires absentee voters have a witness sign mail-in ballots violates the rights of older, medically vulnerable voters who are self-quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also on Thursday, a group of voting rights groups and labor unions filed a federal lawsuit aiming to postpone in-person voting in the April 7 election at least until Evers' "safer at home" order expires. The order expires April 24, but it could be extended.
The lawsuit also seeks to remove requirements that absentee voters provide photo IDs and proof-of-residency documents with ballot applications — as well as ban election officials from enforcing in-person voting until the order concludes.
In addition, a federal judge recently ruled the state must allow online voter registration through March 30 in response to a lawsuit filed by the state and national Democratic Party.
Also this week, Madison’s city clerk said roughly half of poll workers scheduled to work the election have canceled. In Middleton, 25 of the city’s 72 poll workers, including two chief inspectors, will not staff Election Day.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.