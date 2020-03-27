Tony Evers calls for absentee ballots for every voter, GOP leaders say request is unrealistic

Wisconsin law says people can certify they are indefinitely confined due to “age, illness, infirmity or disability," but the memo states the stay at home order "does not render all Wisconsin residents indefinitely confined."

"Civil and criminal penalties apply both to voters and election officials who violate Wisconsin’s election and voting laws," the bureau states in the memo. "The current public health emergency does not permit clerks to misapply Wisconsin’s elections laws."

McDonell said in a Friday email that Dane County's legal counsel have indicated his recommendation to voters is consistent with advice from the Wisconsin Election Commission and is believed to be legally defensible.

"My advice to voters is unchanged," McDonell said in an email. "Use this if needed. Do not abuse the system. Be safe. Vote by mail."

"The intent of the statute is to allow voters who are indefinitely confined due to the COVID-19 virus to vote if they can’t get a state ID or don’t have the ability to copy their state ID without leaving home," David Cault, Dane County's Corporation Counsel, said in an email to McDonell. "It is totally consistent with the language and spirit of the Governor’s safer at home order."