In the budget he plans to introduce Wednesday, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is seeking to increase public school funding by $2.6 billion — $600 million more than what Republican legislative leaders have already said they would reject.

“I promised I would use a portion of our state’s historic surplus to make a historic investment in education, and I’m proud this budget delivers on that promise because our kids, families and schools need our help now more than ever," Evers said in a statement.

Under a plan announced Tuesday, Evers is requesting to spend more than $1 billion to reimburse 60% of school districts' special education costs. The current state reimbursement rate hovers around 30%.

The governor is also calling for an increase in the revenue limit — the maximum amount school districts can bring in through property taxes and state aid — of $1,000 per pupil.

That proposal is in response to an increasing number of districts holding referendums to raise property taxes to adequately fund schools, the governor's office said.

More than 100 school districts, counties and municipalities held referendums in November asking residents to approve exceeding state limits on local property taxes, according to a Wisconsin Policy Forum report. Voters approved almost 80% of those measures, authorizing an additional $11.4 million in municipal and county property taxes for public services, $300 million toward operating K-12 schools and up to $1.4 billion for additional borrowing for projects such as school buildings.

Evers is also proposing spending $120 million to offer breakfast and lunch to all students in the second year of the biennium, beginning in July 2024. A pandemic-era federal program provided free meals for nearly all students but it expired last summer. Currently, a family of four must make less than $36,075 to be eligible for free school meals.

Another $25 million in spending would go toward improving reading and literacy rates by training literacy coaches and funding literacy-focused organizations, including Wisconsin Reading Corps and The Literacy Lab.

Just 37% percent of third- through eighth-grade students who took the Forward Exam in 2021-22 scored proficient or advanced in English and language arts, a minor improvement from the year before.

'Wish list item'

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, late last year called Evers' then-$2 billion public school request, which he proposed early last year, "a wish list item."

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, also previously called the governor's proposal excessive, adding "there's no facts or data to prove that that (amount of money) has a discernible impact on learning loss."

LeMahieu and Vos have, however, said they could be willing to increase public school funding if Evers expands the state's private school voucher program. Evers said last year that the idea of universal school choice in Wisconsin was a nonstarter.

But while Republicans have called for Evers to compromise on vouchers, the plan Evers released Tuesday freezes enrollment in voucher schools for the 2024-25 school year at next school year's enrollment levels.

Such a move, the governor's office stated, would allow "families continued access to private schools while affirming the state’s commitment to robust funding for Wisconsin’s excellent public schools."

In response, Will Flanders, the research director for the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, said, "While it’s not surprising, it is certainly disappointing to hear Gov. Evers’ plan to freeze private school choice enrollment."

The governor also proposed spending $370 million on school mental health aid, which he previously highlighted in his State of the State address. Republicans have said they also want to address youth mental health issues but aren't sold on the price tag.

That money would go to the Department of Public Instruction for school-based mental health services. It would be used to provide mental health care, hire and support “mental health navigators,” and provide mental health first aid and trauma-based care training.