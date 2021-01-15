Tony Evers calls failed promise for more vaccine from feds 'a slap in the face'

Phase 2, expected to start in the late spring or early summer, will include anyone 16 and older who hasn’t been vaccinated.

Sanfelippo expressed frustration at the timeline.

“That’s just unacceptable,” he said. “We’ve known that these vaccines were coming and we’ve known that this process needs to be put into place for several months now. And for us to wait until July to get to the general public, that’s just not fast enough.”

Sanfelippo pointed to data showing that only about a third of the doses allocated to the state so far have been administered.

As of Friday, 213,056 doses of 607,650 allocated had been used. Those receiving a second shot numbered 30,780.

Olson said that the federal government requires the state to reserve a third of the vaccines for a federal program to vaccinate residents and staff at long-term care facilities, and a third is in transit. She said there is also a seven-to-10-day lag time from the time the state receives its allocation to when it gets to vaccinators.