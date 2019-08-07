Gov. Tony Evers' cabinet secretary picks have slowly been making their way through the committee process since the first-term governor nominated them last winter.
But none have yet been confirmed by the entire state Senate, the main hurdle in making their appointments as agency heads permanent.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said in a statement that Republicans in his chamber will meet as a caucus in the coming weeks "to see where members are at on confirming nominees."
"Executive sessions are all at the discretion of the committee chairs, and we’ll have discussions about where the caucus as a whole stands on individual nominees ahead of fall session,” he said.
The Wisconsin Constitution directs the governor to choose his or her cabinet with Senate approval, though the document doesn't lay out a timeline for confirmation. Senators can choose to accept or reject a nominee.
In the meantime, Evers' picks are largely awaiting confirmation in committee, with one highly scrutinized choice — Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson — on track to be voted on this week by a panel of lawmakers.
Thompson, who got a public hearing in February before the Transportation, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee, has drawn attention from GOP lawmakers over his past at the helm of the Wisconsin Transportation Development Association, a transportation advocacy group.
Both he and Department of Veterans Affairs head, retired U.S. Navy captain Mary Kolar, are set to be voted on Thursday. The moves comes after months of inaction in Senate committees on nominees, as lawmakers focused on passing the state budget.
In February and March, Senate committees voted unanimously to advance six cabinet selections, ranging from Revenue Secretary-designee Peter Barca, a former long-time Democratic lawmaker, to Administration Secretary-designee Joel Brennan, former head of Milwaukee's Discovery World.
Later this month, Department of Children and Families head Emilie Amundson is also scheduled to get a vote. Amundson previously worked at the Department of Public Instruction under then-state Superintendent Evers.
Five other cabinet choices received public hearings in February and March, including Safety and Professional Services Secretary-designee Dawn Crim. During her hearing, members cited concerns with a 2005 child abuse charge along with her professional qualifications.
Committee votes for those five haven't yet been officially scheduled.
Meanwhile, Insurance Commissioner-designee Mark Afable, former chief legal officer at American Family Insurance, hasn't yet gotten public comment on his nomination.
In May, the state Senate unanimously voted to confirm one agency head — Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe. Wolfe, who wasn't appointed by Evers but was instead selected by the commission members to lead the body, is the first leader of the commission to be confirmed since it was created three years ago.
Her selection came after the GOP-controlled chamber last year decided to oust Wolfe's predecessor, Mike Haas, and Ethics Commission head Brian Bell due to their ties with the now defunct Government Accountability Board, which was in place before the two commissions were formed. Republican lawmakers at the time took issue with the board's handling of the state's John Doe investigation.
Bell's replacement, Daniel Carlton, who has been serving in his position for nearly a year after being selected by the Ethics Commission last August, also hasn't received a public hearing or vote in the Senate committee his appointment was referred to.