Tony Evers budget would allow counties, some cities additional sales tax

To help counties and cities weather the cost of COVID-19 and other fiscal constraints, Gov. Tony Evers will propose in his upcoming biennial budget allowing counties and some larger cities, including Madison, the ability to impose an additional 0.5% sales tax.

The local sales taxes would need to be approved by a referendum of local voters, and would be in addition to the optional 0.5% county sales tax already allowed under state law.

Cities with populations over 30,000 would also be able to impose their own 0.5% sales tax, but only with the approval of a local referendum. If approved, the additional local sales taxes could be imposed on top of the current statewide sales tax of 5% and the 0.5% sales tax that the vast majority of counties have imposed.

Cities over 30,000 people include Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha, Racine, Appleton, Eau Claire, Oshkosh, Janesville, La Crosse, Wausau and Beloit.

In a statement, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she supports increased options for cities to balance their budgets.