Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday plans to unveil his 2023-25 biennial budget with a renewed call for bipartisan support for his plans for income tax cuts for low- and middle-income residents, boosted spending on public schools and increased funds for local governments.

In the first budget address of his second term as governor, Evers will renew his call to the Republican-controlled Legislature for consensus and to "not allow our work together to be hindered by partisanship" on a range of items that have been supported by the majority of Wisconsinites in statewide polling, according to excerpts of his speech provided before his 7 p.m. budget address in the Capitol building.

"As you consider this breakthrough budget, let’s not just dismiss ideas because they’re proposed by a person or a party you happen to dislike," Evers plans to say. "And as we balance this historic opportunity with our historic responsibility, let’s give these priorities deliberation and debate that’s worthy of the traditions and the people of this state."

While Evers and legislative Republicans have passed hundreds of bipartisan bills over the governor's first term in office, they have also repeatedly clashed over high-profile topics ranging from Medicaid expansion to marijuana legalization.

One major factor in this coming budget process is the more than $7 billion projected state surplus, which could provide opportunities to address calls for tax cuts, as well as increased spending on state services and programs.

"I promise you this: in this budget, there’s more that unites us than divides us," Evers will say. "These aren’t Republican or Democratic priorities—they’re Wisconsin priorities, areas where we should be able to find common ground."

After being formally unveiled, Evers' budget heads to the Republican-controlled budget committee to be rewritten and ultimately sent back to the governor sometime this summer.

Tax cuts

Low- and middle-income residents in Wisconsin would receive roughly $1.2 billion in tax cuts under the two-year spending plan proposed by Evers.

Evers' proposal would create a nonrefundable Family and Individual Reinvestment Credit to cut taxes by 10% for individuals earning $100,000 or less a year and married filers making $150,000 or less. The credit would gradually phase out for single filers making between $100,000 and $120,000 annually and for married filers earning between $150,000 and $175,000 a year.

The governor's proposal would also increase the state's supplement to the federal Earned Income Tax Credit for working families with children. Under the plan, the percentage of the federal credit that filers can claim would increase from 4% to 16% for filers with one dependent and from 11% to 25% for filers with two dependents. The average tax relief for those eligible to receive the credit would be more than $300 annually, according to the governor's office.

The state's Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit would also expand under Evers' proposal, from 50% of the federal credit to 100% starting in tax year 2023. Most individuals eligible for the credit would receive up to $600 for one qualifying individual's expenses or up to $1,200 for two or more qualifying individuals' expenses.

Evers' plan would also spend $195 million over the biennium to create a caregiver tax credit for those caring for a family member; increase the maximum eligible household income threshold for the Homestead Credit, which provides tax cuts to lower-income residents; and expand the Veterans and Surviving Spouses Property Tax Credit.

The governor's call for changes to the state's more than 110-year-old income tax clash with the GOP-authored proposal to phase out the progressive tax and replace it with a 3.25% flat income tax proposed earlier this year by Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg.

Under LeMahieu's proposal, all four of Wisconsin's income tax brackets would begin phasing down this year until the state reaches a flat 3.25% income tax for all earners in 2026. Proponents of a flat tax say such a shift would make Wisconsin more competitive with neighboring states and predicted tax revenue lost under the change would likely be made up through increased economic development.

Individuals earning up to $100,000 represent almost 70% of state taxpayers but would see about 18% of the overall tax decrease under a 3.25% flat tax in 2026, according to the fiscal bureau. Those earning $500,000 or more, who represent about 1.4% of taxpayers, would receive more than 32% of the tax decrease.

And while those in the lowest bracket would see their tax rate drop by about a quarter of a percentage point, the tax rate for the state's wealthiest residents would be cut roughly in half, with a 3.25% flat tax.

In dollar terms, that means that a person earning between $40,000 and $50,000 annually would see an average tax cut of $290 in 2026 under the flat tax proposal, while those earning $1 million or more would see more than $112,000 in average tax cuts.

A nonpartisan review by the fiscal bureau of a 3.25% flat income tax found such a measure would reduce state general fund tax revenues by about $2.1 billion in the first year. That reduction would increase over the three-year period to about $5 billion in 2026, a reduction that would apply to all following years, according to an estimate by the fiscal bureau.

Shared revenue

Evers has also proposed sending up to 20% of the state's sales tax revenue back to local communities through the shared-revenue program, which provides money to local governments to help fund basic services. Republican lawmakers, including LeMahieu, have supported a similar measure.

The current shared revenue program to fund local governments, created in 1911, has remained nearly unchanged for nearly 30 years despite overall growth in tax revenues, according to the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.

Shared revenue for counties and municipalities was cut in 2004, 2010 and 2012, and since then has been relatively flat. It was 12.5% of the state's general fund budget nearly 30 years ago, but is less than 5% now, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

Education

The Democratic governor has also called for a $2.6 billion boost to public school funding, a number that comes in at $600 million more than what Republican legislative leaders have already said they would reject.

Evers has requested to spend more than $1 billion to reimburse 60% of school districts' special education costs. The current state reimbursement rate hovers around 30%. He's also proposed an increase in the revenue limit — the maximum amount school districts can bring in through property taxes and state aid — of $1,000 per pupil.

Other measures Evers has called for include; $120 million to provide breakfast and lunch to all students in the second year of the biennium, beginning in July 2024; and $25 million geared toward improving reading and literacy rates by training literacy coaches and funding literacy-focused organizations.

Evers has also renewed his call to freeze enrollment in voucher schools for the 2024-25 school year at next school year's enrollment levels.

LeMahieu and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, have said they could be willing to increase public school funding if Evers expands the state's private school voucher program. Evers said last year that the idea of universal school choice in Wisconsin was a nonstarter.

Brewers stadium

Evers earlier this week announced is plan to give $290 million of the state's projected surplus to the lease holder for Milwaukee's American Family Field to cover maintenance and repair costs and keep the Brewers in Wisconsin for another two decades.

The one-time allocation would go toward more than $400 million in needed upgrades to the stadium covered under the park's lease, which is held by the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District. If approved, the state funds would be attached to a new lease with the district and non-relocation agreement aimed at keeping the Major League Baseball team in Milwaukee through 2043. The district's current lease runs through the end of the 2030 season.

Republicans said they were surprised by Evers' announcement, which was made without consultation with GOP leaders in the Legislature, though Vos said he plans to work with Democratic lawmakers to keep the Brewers in Milwaukee for another 20 years.

"These are typical antics for him not being a leader but rather dictating exactly what to do and how to do it," Vos said Tuesday.